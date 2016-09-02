Nunavut could be a leader in sustainable economics: new report
“In Nunavut, the transition from an Indigenous to a formal market economy has left many behind"
An American think tank that studies ways to promote sustainable economies says Nunavut is ripe for a greener, more sustainable future and is suggesting some ways it can get there.
John Talberth and Daphne Wysham of the Oregon-based Center for Sustainable Economy, released a report in August saying that Nunavut, with its predominantly Inuit population and traditional reliance on the land and on community, has an “unprecedented opportunity” to demonstrate, “what sustainable development looks like in the post-fossil fuel era.”
The study, “Beyond Fossil Fuels: Sustainable Development Opportunities in Eastern Nunavut,” was commissioned by Greenpeace Canada to complement efforts by the environmental organization to promote alternative energies in Canada’s North including a recent solar panel installation in Clyde River.
While the report has only been released in English at this point, the executive summary, at least, has been translated into Inuktitut — a rarity among academic reports of this kind.
Talberth and Wysham, citing numerous studies from around the circumpolar world, suggest four broad areas in which Nunavummiut, and their leaders, could make the transition away from diesel energy and resource extraction and toward a more self-sufficient, and potentially healthier, economy:
• building human capital including investing in education, food security, traditional knowledge capacity and preservation, and internet connectivity;
• supporting renewable energy options such as solar, wind, hydro and tidal power as well as promoting eco-efficient building construction;
* supporting Indigenous tourism, as an alternative to foreign-owned cruise ship and adventure tourism, by building up, and marketing, unique Inuit experiences and destinations — in demand in Europe and the U.S. — as well as bolstering tourism industry training, education and services; and,
• growing an Inuit-controlled sustainable fishery for both commercial and subsistence purposes.
Nunavut’s economy has tended to revolve around resource extraction and public administration.
According to numbers quoted in the report from the Nunavut Bureau of Statistics, those two sectors dominated Nunavut’s real gross domestic product for 2015, accounting for a combined 35 per cent.
Gross domestic product is the total value of goods and services provided in a country during one year.
But with commodity prices tanking and the mining sector cooling — and no southern-style dependency on manufacturing — Nunavut is poised to “leapfrog past a resource extraction focus and demonstrate to the world what sustainable development looks like,” the authors write.
And, since climate change will impact the Arctic more than anywhere else, it puts Nunavummiut in a unique position to take control and be leaders in adapting their evolving economy and making it more sustainable, the report says.
The authors note that the basic ideas behind of sustainable communities are “woven into the Inuit’s cultural fabric” and that most Inuit who participated in a Danish survey on Arctic living conditions said they preferred a mix of subsistence activities and wage labour.
“In Nunavut, the transition from an Indigenous to a formal market economy has left many behind. While it has certainly raised living standards for some, for most, the promise of prosperity has yet to be fulfilled,” the report says.
“The irony is that poverty is, in may ways, a product of the formal market economy. In the Indigenous economy, financial insecurity, food insecurity and substandard housing did not exist.”
But, the authors say, any path forward for Nunavut must “prioritize the needs of marginalized communities” and respond to, “a litany of social and economic ills,” that plague the young territory including poverty, food insecurity, housing shortages, illiteracy, cultural alienation, suicide and poor health.
Those social problems and challenges could be met, the authors suggest, by promoting economic control and independence and reconnecting to traditional culture and language, themes that run throughout the report.
Beyond Fossil Fuels: Report by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(23) Comments:
“Nunavut’s economy has tended to revolve around resource extraction and public administration.”
Public administration and the presence of government money in everything is why Nunavut’s economy is so screwed up. It’s why the transition from an Indigenous to a formal market economy has left so many behind.
The Indigenous economy was an economy. The market economy is an economy. The welfare state on steroids is not an economy in any real sense of the word.
Unfortunately Inuit have been stewing in the welfare state so long they’ve lost their original cultural understanding of what an economy is and haven’t seen a reason to develop a new understanding.
Resource development has nothing to do with it.
#1well said,nunavut tourism,very little funding,hydro development, no funding,wind power no funding,gn has to invest heavily upfront to see long term benefits, but Nunavut spent 400 million in a new airport in Iqaluit,if that funding was spent in the other sectors,nunavut may have seen some growth,this is what happens when civil servants control the dollars, and agenda.Bill.
#1 I don’t think there was anything analogous to the modern economy in the indigenous economy. So, this idea that “their original cultural understanding of what an economy is” is really just romantic speak on your part.
I would like to add a comment of support based on my reading of the NN article, not the entire report, which I believe gives a glimmer of hope that Nunavumiut may well one day find viable economic security in their homeland. Yes, it will take time, yes there are numerous social issues to be dealt with, but here we have a real serious opening discussion saying “Yes we can!” Think positive.
Nunavut a leader in sustainable economics, uh No.
Are Talberth & Wysham aware of the $1.5 billion of transfer payments each year from the federal government to the GN?
Solar, wind, hydro, and tidal would be great, I’m all for it. How is it funded? Add on to the $1.5 billion I guess, is this sustainable, uh No.
“In the Indigenous economy, financial insecurity, food insecurity and substandard housing did not exist.”
I am not even going to comment on this drivel.
@#3 It was not analogous to the modern industrial economy in that the division of labour was much simpler, as was the technology.
But fundamentally there was a need to manage scarce resources (time, labour, materials, etc.) for future return, the continuation of the society. That’s what an economy is. There was an original cultural understanding of these things. It may appear alien to people these days - both Inuit and non-Inuit - but it was real and it worked (and the proof of that is that Inuit exist). I’m not romanticizing it, just describing it.
The need to manage scarce resources is gone. People come to think that government manages all the resources of any importance.
#1 Every trained economist on the planet, including libertarian free-market economists would disagree with you that the welfare state is not an economy.
When compiling macro-economic data the goods and services consumed by government and the goods and services produced and distributed by government are automatically included in the calculation of GDP, employment rates, investment rates and other indicators. From a macroeconomic point of view, there is no distinction between the activities of government and the activities of private actors.
The real debate is whether the activities of government produced unhealthy distortions in markets or disincentives to produce required goods and services at the micro level, or whether they do not and are justified. And since a welfare state tends to encourage the consumption of goods and services, it’s influence on the generation of economic activity is generally positive.
Old trapper. knows it all. unfortunately, every time there is a suggestion of a brighter future in the north, northern trapper, traps the notion and kills it before it gets a chance to blossom. we are all aware of the funds the feds give nunavut, the feds also give to all the provinces, you could agrue that till the cows come home and you will. people like you just like to put down for ever. that is your problem. and it would be nice if you didnt comment on this drivel, and a few others.Looking forward to seeing your smart comments to follow im sure. I get excited about stories that give nunavut hope. Theres enough negative out there. Nuavut will grow an prosper, maybe not as quick and nice as some would hope, but it will. keep on movin on.
#5 you are right. That particular sentence you quote really is pure drivel and not supported by historical evidence.
The entire pre-contact Inuit economy was driven by “food insecurity” in the form of constant famine and starvation, which was a constant threat.
Using neolithic tools, the Inuit were just barely able to sustain themselves in good times when game was easy to find. But any change in the balance of nature caused by weather, ice conditions, changing animal migration patterns would bring disaster.
This is why the Inuit population was so small when Europeans first arrived. It was a constant struggle just to keep the population from shrinking due to death by starvation or death during childbirth or death by accidents.
You are right, that stuff is just patronizing romantic nonsense.
And to think, with our neolithic tools and stone age economy, we occupied 3 different continents when Europeans still thought the earth was flat.
How embarrassing.
Consider the challenge of the Power Corp. They must ensure that they have the capacity to meet the peak energy demand of 25 far flung communities.
The power must be there on long dark knights with no wind.
I’m a believer in alternative energy. What people in Nunavut forget is that in Southern Canada the electrical grids are all connected. When local alternative energy isn’t able to provide for the needs of the local grid, controllers can call on power from other locations.
That’s not the case in Nunavut.
So even if we do invest heavily in solar/wind/tidal/hydro electrical generation, the old standby diesel plants are still necessary to meet peak demand during those long cold Nunavut nights.
Unless we also want to talk about nuclear power…..but we all know that won’t ever happen here.
@#7 The welfare state, i.e. Canada in this instance, is certainly an economy. But Nunavut does not possess enough of the attributes of an economy to be called such.
Of course you will be able to collect empirical economic data. Yes, I’m sure data entry clerks all agree. But that’s a very reductionist perspective. And by that logic there was no economy in Nunavut before people started to use money. So, yes you’re welcomed to your blinders if you prefer them.
I agree that the real debate is whether the activities of government produced unhealthy distortions in markets or disincentives to produce required goods and services at the micro level, or whether they do not and are justified.
But in the case of Nunavut the debate is settled - government HAS caused unhealthy distortions AND disincentives and that’s part and parcel of our economic problems.
#8 Betty, I am not against a brighter future, I mean who would be? But I am a realist.
You cannot have a sustainable economy based on subsistence hunting & fishing, commercial fishing, minor tourism, and government spending even with renewable sources supplying most of your energy demands.
Besides not being a complete well rounded economy it presupposes that you have an endless supply of money coming in for the government to spend. We know that the GN gets far more from the Feds than the Feds collect in taxes or royalties.
Sorry but the authors are in la-la land, using too much of Oregon’s own “green” agricultural product I think.
“In Nunavut, the transition from an Indigenous to a formal market economy has left many behind”
“Nunavut is ripe for a greener, more sustainable future and is suggesting some ways it can get there.”
Yes Nunavut can move ahead but unfortunately this is a very steep hill to climb with all the realist that come here to work. With more adjustments to this kind of attitudes much more can be accomplished here in Nunavut. Nunavut has always been very adaptable and resilient but for some reason the realists think differently and concentrate on the darker side of their perspective of Nunavut.
This report is 100% true in pointing to the future for Nunavut.
What is not mentioned is the method by which you achieve such things.
Norway has benefited from and is reliant on offshore oil and gas to maintain its present economy. This is the same industry we seem to want to ban here in Nunavut, but which thus far as produced few impacts to Norway’s huge wild caught and farmed fishery.
North Sea Oil has allowed them to become a leader in alternative energy. In 2013 they spend 20 Billion Kroner on tripling their wind power capacity to the goal of 2GW(!) by 2020. They also have the most electric cars per capita of anywhere in the world - 3% of what is on their roads now.
Oregon is doing the same thing with mining and timber.
The lesson is clear for Nunavut. In order to achieve a sustainable future, we need to carefully use our natural resources now.
If we turn our backs on the extractive industries, we can kiss our long term goals goodbye.
#15 “turn our backs” will not end the pursuit of mining or oil and gas industry in Nunavut. More like depends on what and where the majority of Inuit want to sell from the resources. The space available for continuous ships moving iron ore may not allow larger structures in the same area of water to mine gas and oil. The mines finish digging and pack up leaving the lakes empty with large holes in the earth then what will that area of Nunavut be used for to keep the economy going? Look way way ahead into long term goals. Resource industries are not new at getting what they want. Turned backs does absolutely nothing. The resource industry has more ways to get past a turned back. Gold mining has been around since before 1828.
Really what this is about is blunting accusations of hypocrisy levelled at Clyde River and Greenpeace for wanting to perpetuate the non-petroleum producing but heavy petroleum consuming status quo.
Look, you can fish commercially, fish and hunt for subsistence, have a little tourism industry, get your domestic power from renewable energy and most importantly say no to offshore oil and gas.
In my opinion it doesn’t add up, the fishing, tourism and traditional activities haven’t succeeded in transforming the economy to date. Alternative energy is a great idea, it could have a positive economic impact if it saves money that can be invested elsewhere and it might even create a few jobs. But it could also be a boondoggle if it’s done too quickly. And it’s nothing compared to the hundreds of jobs that could come with an offshore industry - not to mention other economic benefits.
Betty & New Trapper, I think that you misunderstand what I am saying. I’m in favour of renewable energy, but who pays? You don’t get rid of diesel you just reduce it. And most renewable is capital intensive.
Expanding the commercial fisheries. Good, but only up to a point. Remember the east coast cod fishery. The northern fishery is more fragile as fish grow slower in colder water.
Sticking “indigenous” in front of “tourism” doesn’t do a lot. According to Nunavut Tourism the #1 tourist is a 40 year old white guy here on business. It is a cottage industry, always will be.
Outside of the fishery, and the two mines, Nunavut produces very little that can be traded for hard dollars.
You cannot maintain a modern society, or even a hybrid subsistence/modern society in Nunavut without massive subsidies from the Federal government. I’m not saying that anyone is at fault, I’m just saying that the numbers don’t work unless you keep adding money.
#10 says “And to think, with our neolithic tools and stone age economy, we occupied 3 different continents when Europeans still thought the earth was flat.”
What is the relationship between these two things, Savage Noble?
A tiny population scattered across the Arctic, did they know the earth was round, flat? I don’t know.
Yes, Europeans once thought the earth is flat, now our civilization has developed advanced physics and explores the galaxy.
What are we supposed to be embarrassing about exactly?
#18 you are doing it again making sense,the feds gotta give us an economy,2 billion maybe.
“And to think, with our neolithic tools and stone age economy, we occupied 3 different continents when Europeans still thought the earth was flat. How embarrassing.”
Humans occupied 6 different continents with neolithic tools long before Inuit as a group existed. So there’s that. *Prehumans* occupied at least three, and possibly four, long before that with an older toolkit.
And if you want to play that game while “you” occupied three different continents, “they”, also with Neolithic tools, created Stonhenge and the other megalithic structures, Gobelki Tepi, carved cities out of the jungle of Central America, built roads and cities through the Andes, had an extensive civilization in the Amazon Basin, and any number of other things. Lots of people did things with Neolithic tools.
Incidentally, by the time the Thule spread out of Alaska, the knowledge the world was round was well known in Europe and Asia for roughly 1000 years.
#21, #19 et alia, your observations are all valid as far as they go. The romanticized nonsense about the pre-contact Inuit Stone Age culture is based mostly on myths and false stereotypes created in recent years, some of it by dishonest Inuit politicians, but primarily by their non Inuit enablers. Both types of false myth makers are either ignorant of the truth as revealed by evidence or simply indifferent to the truth.
The point is, though, that these fabricated Garden of Eden fantasies are totally irrelevant to the serious issues that northern leaders and governments have to deal with. It doesn’t really matter what the “Inuit economy” looked like 500 years ago.
The only way to reduce dependence on expensive, dirty fossil fuels is to look at how the northern economy works now and figure out sane, rational ways of introducing hydro and wind power without increasing costs and wrecking the economy.
At this moment our Government of Nunavut actually pays most of the population to burn fossil fuels, for example, by covering the fuel bills of all people who live in social housing, or by selling fuel at subsidized prices, or by subsidizing QEC power bills. When you think about it, it’s ridiculous because the GN has some of the worst energy policies in the world.
To get from that low point to a “sustainable” economy is going to take a long, long time and a lot of hard work. I have no problem with the goal stated in the Greenpeace report, but they grossly over simplify what it will take to achieve those goals. Yes, some extraction of oil and gas will have to be part of the mix during the transition period too and it will be a long, painful difficult transition.
Here is something interesting being done in another part of the Arctic that Nunavut could also do.
http://arcticjournal.com/business/2042/elemental-power