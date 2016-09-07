Nunavut Corrections Act consultation meets silence in Iqaluit
Justice officials looking to update old corrections act with Inuit values and IQ
If there’s any support from Iqalungmiut for a new “made-in-Nunavut” corrections act, that wasn’t apparent during a community consultation hosted by Nunavut’s Department of Justice Sept. 6 at the Anglican Parish Hall in Iqaluit.
Not one member of the public showed up.
The department’s director of policy and planning, Stephen Mansell, and senior policy analyst Mark Witzaney fired off a series of questions to a room containing a handful of justice department staff and members of the media.
The consultation was meant to gather community input on several potential reforms to a proposed new Nunavut Corrections Act which the justice department says will incorporate modern corrections practices, recognize Inuit societal values and improve oversight.
But the event lasted less than an hour when the department’s prepared questions met with rounds of silence from the thinly populated room.
Witzaney explained that Nunavut’s current corrections act, inherited from the Northwest Territories in 1999, hasn’t been updated in more than 30 years.
“It contains some things in it that are probably not appropriate anymore,” he said.
A new corrections act would prioritize community reintegration of inmates either serving sentences in Nunavut or held in remanded custody in Nunavut facilities, he added
The justice department wants the new corrections act to emphasize Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit in programming offered at correctional facilities, recognize Nunavut’s official languages legislation and accommodate more programs and services in Inuktitut.
Programs now offered at Nunavut correctional facilities deal with substance abuse, anger and stress management, but the justice department wants to legislate Inuit-specific programs such as outpost camps with elders on the land, carving programs and work release assignments for minimum-security offenders.
Those programs are currently offered in some facilities but are under-utilized, Mansell said.
The department has also proposed independent disciplinary boards for inmates, which they say will improve oversight and protect prisoner rights.
Currently, an internal disciplinary board sits at each facility, which is filled by its own corrections staff who handle inmate discipline.
Punishments laid down by the current disciplinary boards include restriction of privileges for inmates and, in some cases, segregated confinement up to a maximum of 15 days.
The consultation’s Inuktitut translator, Lazarus Arreak, who had the night off due to the event’s poor attendance, made the only comments for the department’s Iqaluit visit.
Arreak said that Nunavut’s dire need for mental health professionals, along with the territory’s housing crises, are contributing factors to the success of the new act.
“Mental health is a big priority for the territory,” he said, adding that “Nunavut was way back” in providing aid for those suffering from mental illness.
Arreak also said many of Nunavut’s homeless commit crimes during the winter so they can get a warm place to live behind bars, contributing to overcrowding.
“That’s not an unheard-of story. Definitely its something we need to work with [Nunavut Housing Corporation] to make sure it doesn’t happen. The Department of Justice is just one part of continuing care,” Witzaney responded.
Mansell also told Nunatsiaq News that Nunavut’s health department has yet to be consulted on the specific proposals for the new corrections act, but said the two departments are constantly sharing information.
Officials gave no schedule for implementing the new corrections act, however Mansell indicated that the department wants to table it during this fourth assembly of the Nunavut legislature.
The justice department’s Iqaluit consultation was the first in a tour of community visits across Nunavut this month.
The consultation’s first scheduled visit in Cape Dorset Aug. 31 was cancelled because of a search for a missing kayaker.
Justice department staff will continue their consultation tour on the corrections act in Rankin Inlet, Sept. 11, followed by visits to Cambridge Bay, Sept. 15 and Kugluktuk, Sept. 18.
That is usually the case for Iqaluit, unless it involves alcohol there is always little interest giving.
Most of us would like to see harsher sentences.
The victims that are stuck in a cycle of abuse would benefit if offenders got harsher sentences for repeat offences.
Healing on the land is a joke. People cannot afford to buy skidoos to go hunting and offenders from BCC get to go. What the Hell is that.
What a waste of time and money to travel have it through teleconference as it appears nobody cares…or add it to consults regarding alcohol cause everyone will come out then
I didn’t see this advertised on Iqaluit Public Service Announcements, nor did I see any date and time advertised anywhere else. I am not saying that it wasn’t advertised anywhere. Just curious about how they went about informing the general public of the date and time.
iqaluit rankin inlet and cambay do not give a hoot to these sorts of things. who do they think they are, booze should be offered in rankin and cambay consultation tours. then you’ll see a jam packed standing room only halls.
If you don’t advertise or publicize the meetings well in advance than you run the risk of low-turnout; apathy…oh right, that’s pretty common with any public meeting that doesn’t offer free food and door prizes in the North. People will not show up
I said it before I’ll say it again. GN only needed to look at the comments section from here to get the information they wanted as no one was going to show up. Unless they were offering a door prize. There would probably have been more participation from other communities than those the Justice Department was visiting. I’m now with Northerner have it via teleconference and save money.
Is this the death knell of what has otherwise been the stalwart of the North - the Public Meeting? Will new techniques for involving the public and Inuit start being used because public meetings aren’t well attended? Hope so
try a circle of discussions - looks like a classroom setting for children and everyone looking at the back of heads. why not offer beverage and sandwiches??? most meetings offer something for a social atmosphere. go door to door and leave a questionnaire with boxes to check off in 3 languages; then use the radio to go over the questionnaire with the people, add a phone in line to answer questions and space the discussion in segments over 2-3 days to get all the feedback. do you want to know what the people deem necessary to change in the corrections act? or is sitting behind a table in front of empty chairs enough?
meetings, meetings, meetings are an overdose to the people.
I sincerely doubt the Rankin Inlet consultations will get much better attendance then Iqaluit. The meeting happens on a Sunday Night at 7:00 PM when Churches are in full swing and others have just returned from a weekend at the cabin or fishing or hunting.
Strategic move Justice.
It seems to me that if the GN is aware that public meetings usually have low turnout, they should find another way to “consult”. I notice that two of the meetings are scheduled for Sunday evenings. More evidence that community input is not really wanted, just the appearance that consultation took place.
Oh for Pete’s sake.
Can’t consult in the summer - people are camping.
Can’t consult in the winter - too cold and people won’t show up.
Can’t consult in the spring - people are camping.
Try to consult on a weeknight in the Fall - no one shows up on (Justice).
Try to consult on a weekend in the Fall - few people show up and people are critical of a Friday night consultation (Education).
Try to consult on a Sunday night in the Fall - people are critical because of church and camping.
WHEN THE HELL SHOULD WE BE HOLDING COMMUNITY CONSULTATIONS?
We are collectively a big group of whiny brats. Everyone has an opinion and no one has the conviction to show up to a meeting…
Now now “Ever Sick” (#12),
You wrote:
“Can’t consult in the winter - too cold and people won’t show up.” Uhm… Never heard anyone say that… Maybe southern “Consulters” don’t really want to come for the cold and the dark, but we’re living here and walking outside then too.
The rest of your comment, I agreed with
I emphatically agree with #12, everyone always finds an excuse. It’s the Nunavut way. I’ve never heard the church excuse before though, that’s new, and rich.
Justice, criminal acts, offenders are the main focus for people who live, move to Nunavut, because that’s what feed their curiosity. Gossip, and you judge.
I wonder what the turn out would be if Mental Health had a community meeting; consultations. Would people fill it up? They (the mental health dept) doesn’t see 360 degrees because they see people do harm, crime. You don’t see a healthy person go and do criminal acts to the extreme.
That is what we all see, hear, read everyday.
#14 (Pathetic as usual),
No, “the church excuse” is new, but not rich at all! I mean, even down south Sunday has a bit of a sacredness to it and certainly I think the GN pays extra if you work on a Sunday…
Sundays are for church and football down south - I bet you not many consulations are held on Sunday down south. Not a “rich” complaint at all
There is also a special significance with 9/11. A terrorist act is a criminal act.
#16 As Sunday is a day off for almost everyone it seems like a perfect day to hold a public meeting. I’m not sure how this alleged sacredness plays into the general apathy of the population to attend. If you need your Jesus fix can’t you get it in the morning?
Please tell me, what would be a better time? I don’t personally think it matters, the truth is no one cares about this issue. That seems a little more than obvious given the turnout.
The meeting must have happened on a bingo night. Funny how people can be because he is a real opportunity to have a say and no one shows up. So when the recommendations are put forth that is when the nay sayers and no shows will utter their grievances…
#12 My point exactly. If this method of consultation isn’t working, try something new. Community radio stations can be a powerful tool, social media, etc. There is no reason why this very expensive way of consulting the community is seen as the only way to get the public’s input. Let’s think outside the box and see what can happen.