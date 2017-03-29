NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut coroner to hold inquest into 2013 death of Rankin Inlet man

Coroner's office holding back-to-back Kivalliq inquests this summer

March 29, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The office of Nunavut’s chief coroner has called an inquest into the 2013 death of a Rankin Inlet man.

The discretionary inquest will look into the circumstances surroudning the death of Victor Kaludjak, a Rankin Inlet man who died in March 2013.

On March 20 of that year, Kaludjak was admitted to the community’s health centre.

Over a period of time, however, he was found in medical distress, at which point health care staff transferred Kaludjak to a hospital in Winnipeg. But Kaludjak died a day later, on March 21, 2013, the coroner’s office said in a March 28 release.

Kaludjak’s family has been asking the territorial government to investigate the man’s death.

The inquest will be held in Rankin Inlet from July 31 to Aug. 3.

The coroner’s office is asking anyone who wishes to participate or make a presentation during the inquest to contact its Iqaluit office at 867-975-6318.

This inquest comes a month after the coroner’s office called an inquest into another Kivalliq death; that of Paul Kayuryuk, who died in October 2012 after spending the night in police custody.

An inquest into his death will be held in Baker Lake from July 24 to July 28.

Both will be led by Nunavut’s chief coroner Padma Surumala and the office’s chief counsel, Sheldon Toner.