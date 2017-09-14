NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut Coroner, RCMP will investigate Sept. 14 Iqaluit death

"No public safety concerns"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



RCMP vehicles can be seen on Amaaq St. in Iqaluit over noon hour Sept. 14 in this photo posted to social media. RCMP vehicles can be seen on Amaaq St. in Iqaluit over noon hour Sept. 14 in this photo posted to social media.

September 14, 2017 - 3:15 pm

The Nunavut RCMP said it is “not looking for any suspects at this time and there are no public safety concerns” in its statement about the discharge of a firearm in Iqaluit on Sept. 14.

At about noon, members of the Iqaluit RCMP responded to an incident on Amaaq St., the RCMP said in a release.

While the officers were speaking to a person outside a house, “a firearm was discharged inside the residence,” the release said.

“Police entered that residence and located one deceased male inside,” police said.

This investigation will continue with the assistance of the Chief Coroner’s office, the release said.