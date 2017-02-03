NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut coroner names last man recovered at drowning site

The body of James Macpah Kaludjak was recovered by police Jan. 24; Billy Kaludjak still not found

The Nunavut coroner has released the name of the deceased Rankin Inlet man who is presumed drowned after a devastating tragedy Jan. 21 when a Bombardier snow vehicle broke through sea ice near Whale Cove, killing three and leaving one survivor.

Nunavut’s coroner has now disclosed the name of the second individual recovered from an accidental drowning Jan. 21 near Whale Cove when a Bombardier snow machine sank into the ice of Hudson Bay.

The body that RCMP underwater recovery officers pulled from the water Jan. 24 was that of James Macpah Kaludjak, 42.

Early Jan. 21, a group of four men travelling from Rankin Inlet to Arviat in a Bombardier snow machine stopped on the ice to nap and their machine sank into the water, killing three Rankin Inlet men.

Corey, or “Kuuri” Panika, 27, survived with minor frostbite and managed to make it to Whale Cove on snowmobile where he reported the incident to RCMP.

The body of Patrick Kaludjak, 55, was recovered right away on Jan. 21 because Panika had pulled him from the water and had tried, unsuccessfully to revive him before heading to nearby Whale Cove, roughly halfway between Arviat and Rankin Inlet.

The RCMP recovery team managed to locate James Macpah Kaludjak but Billy Kaludjak has not been found and is presumed drowned. Police have now called off their recovery efforts.

“The Nunavut Coroner Service determined the cause of death was drowning-exposure to natural elements of cold water and the manner of death was accidental. No foul play is suspected,” Chief Coroner Padma Suramala said in a Feb. 3 news release.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner conveys our deepest sympathies to the families and friends for their losses.”