Nunavut coroner issues reminder on Igloolik inquest this November
Nov. 1 to Nov. 6 dates announced this past January
Nunavut’s Office of the Chief Coroner issued a reminder this week for those wishing to participate in its upcoming inquest in Igloolik into the March 20, 2012 death of 29-year-old Felix Taqqaugaq, who was fatally shot in a confrontation with police.
Nunavut’s chief coroner, Padma Suramala announced this past January that her office will hold the inquest in Igloolik from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6 this year.
Suramala said Sept. 6 that Yellowknife lawyer Sheldon Toner will lead the inquest. Anyone who wishes to participate in the inquest or make a presentation can call the office of the Chief Coroner at (867) 975-6318.
Taqqaugaq, who has a history of mental illness, was fatally shot by the RCMP after someone called in a complaint about him.
When police arrived at his house, the confrontation spun out of control and Taqqaugaq was shot in front of his common-law wife and four-year-old daughter.
The Ottawa Police Service investigated the incident, but that investigation report has not been made public.