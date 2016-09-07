NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut coroner issues reminder on Igloolik inquest this November

Nov. 1 to Nov. 6 dates announced this past January

Shortly after RCMP officers fatally shot Felix Taqqaugaq in 2012, they were transferred out of the detachment, above, and reassigned elsewhere. (FILE PHOTO)

September 07, 2016 - 7:00 am

Nunavut’s Office of the Chief Coroner issued a reminder this week for those wishing to participate in its upcoming inquest in Igloolik into the March 20, 2012 death of 29-year-old Felix Taqqaugaq, who was fatally shot in a confrontation with police.

Nunavut’s chief coroner, Padma Suramala announced this past January that her office will hold the inquest in Igloolik from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6 this year.

Suramala said Sept. 6 that Yellowknife lawyer Sheldon Toner will lead the inquest. Anyone who wishes to participate in the inquest or make a presentation can call the office of the Chief Coroner at (867) 975-6318.

Taqqaugaq, who has a history of mental illness, was fatally shot by the RCMP after someone called in a complaint about him.

When police arrived at his house, the confrontation spun out of control and Taqqaugaq was shot in front of his common-law wife and four-year-old daughter.

The Ottawa Police Service investigated the incident, but that investigation report has not been made public.