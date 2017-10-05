Nunavut coroner calls inquest into death of Iqaluit infant
Inquest set for April 2018
The office of Nunavut’s Chief Coroner has called an inquest to examine the circumstances around the 2015 death of an infant in Iqaluit.
The four-month-old girl was in the care of the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Family Services on July 29, 2015, when she was discovered unresponsive and not breathing.
The infant was taken by ambulance to the Qikiqtani General Hospital where she was pronounced dead the same afternoon.
Under section 21 of the Nunavut Coroners Act, it’s mandatory for the coroner to hold an inquest into the death of a person in the involuntary custody of an institution.
The inquest will be held from April 23 to 27, 2018 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, almost three years after the baby’s death.
The goal of a coroner’s inquest is to determine the cause of a death and to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future, though not to find fault.
Nunavummiut who wish to participate or make a presentation at the April inquest should contact the coroner’s office at 867-975-6318.
(3) Comments:
This poor family has been waiting so long for answers.
I am happy to see this finally moving forward.
If this happened anywhere else, it would have been front page news the day it happened - why not in Nunavut????
Was it played down or covered up by GN? Why were we not informed?
Maybe because it was a Inuk baby?and the care givers were white?
#2 Is that the case, or is that just you making a thoughtless, glib and lazy contribution to, well… nothing really.
#1 I would offer up that the level of incompetence within the GN is so profound it’s a miracle this came to light at all. Which, I would guess, is also why this took so long.