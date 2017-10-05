NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut coroner calls inquest into death of Iqaluit infant

Inquest set for April 2018

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The office of Nunavut’s Chief Coroner has called an inquest into the 2015 death of a four-month-old baby girl, who died while in the care of the department of Family Services. (FILE PHOTO) The office of Nunavut’s Chief Coroner has called an inquest into the 2015 death of a four-month-old baby girl, who died while in the care of the department of Family Services. (FILE PHOTO)

October 05, 2017 - 3:29 pm

The office of Nunavut’s Chief Coroner has called an inquest to examine the circumstances around the 2015 death of an infant in Iqaluit.

The four-month-old girl was in the care of the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Family Services on July 29, 2015, when she was discovered unresponsive and not breathing.

The infant was taken by ambulance to the Qikiqtani General Hospital where she was pronounced dead the same afternoon.

Under section 21 of the Nunavut Coroners Act, it’s mandatory for the coroner to hold an inquest into the death of a person in the involuntary custody of an institution.

The inquest will be held from April 23 to 27, 2018 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, almost three years after the baby’s death.

The goal of a coroner’s inquest is to determine the cause of a death and to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future, though not to find fault.

Nunavummiut who wish to participate or make a presentation at the April inquest should contact the coroner’s office at 867-975-6318.