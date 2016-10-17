NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut community’s water still not safe to drink

GN continues boil water advisory for Whale Cove

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Following the discovery of coliform bacteria in the local water system, Whale Cove residents were being advised to boil their water before consumption, the Government of Nunavut announced Aug. 15. That boil water advisory continues. (PHOTO COURTESY OF HAMLET OF WHALE COVE) Following the discovery of coliform bacteria in the local water system, Whale Cove residents were being advised to boil their water before consumption, the Government of Nunavut announced Aug. 15. That boil water advisory continues. (PHOTO COURTESY OF HAMLET OF WHALE COVE)

October 17, 2016 - 7:00 am

The water supply used by the people of Whale Cove is still not safe to drink and a boil water advisory continues, the Government of Nunavut said Oct. 14 in a news release.

That’s because coliform levels in Whale Cove’s water are still “unnacceptable,” the GN said.

“The Department of Health continues to work with the Department of Community and Government Services to investigate this matter,” the territorial government notice said.

Coliform bacteria is usually found in the the digestive tracts of animals, including humans, and in human waste. It’s also found in plants and soils.

Some coliforms, such as E. coli, can cause diseases if they find their way into food or water.

The GN advises people in Whale Cove to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it.

And they advise the people boil water for all of the following uses:

•drinking;

•preparing infant formulas;

• preparing juices and ice cubes;

•washing fruits and vegetables;

•cooking; and,

•brushing teeth.

The current boil water advisory has been in effect since this past Aug. 15.

In 2015, the people of Whale Cove, which has a population of about 430 people, endured a boil water advisory for 13 weeks.



