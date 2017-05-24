Nunavut community invites MMIWG inquiry to bring healing, closure
“I want to be able to speak on behalf of my late aunt"
When Laura MacKenzie first heard about the launch of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, she knew it would be a good opportunity to bring healing and closure to her home community of Rankin Inlet.
Almost 14 years ago and a territory away, MacKenzie’s aunt, Betsy Kalaserk, was found dead in her family’s Yellowknife apartment.
Kalaserk’s husband, Ian Adam Kirby, was later convicted of criminal negligence causing the 29-year-old woman’s 2003 death.
More than a decade later, Kalaserk’s absence is still mourned by her large family in Rankin Inlet.
That’s why MacKenzie sought the support of the hamlet and other organizations to invite the inquiry to host a hearing in Rankin Inlet, to hear Kalaserk’s story and that of other women who have been murdered or gone missing.
“I want to be able to speak on behalf of my late aunt,” MacKenzie said.
“As bad as this is, we can learn from this. This is what we can do to ensure there no more victims.”
Rankin Inlet is the first Inuit community to officially extend an invitation to the commission, which plans to begin hosting community visits in the fall, although it has yet to say where and when.
Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, which recently gained standing to take part in the inquiry on behalf of Inuit women, has suggested the commission visit eight different Inuit communities in additional to hosting Inuit-specific sessions in six different southern cities.
Although it’s gotten off to a rocky start, the commission is stepping up its efforts to ensure it can accommodate Inuit families across Inuit Nunangat.
It’s done that, in part, by hiring a number of Inuit staff including a new community liaison worker for Inuit, Looee Okalik.
Okalik will soon begin to go into Inuit regions and urban sites to make contact with the families of victims and community organizations who’ll take part in upcoming hearings.
“It’s very important that Inuit reach out to us when the time comes,” Okalik said.
“We need family members to be spokespeople in order to produce good recommendations.”
To help with that process, the inquiry has hired Inuit lawyers, researchers and Inuit Family Advisory Circle members in each Inuit region to do local outreach.
So far, most of the Inuit who’ve come forward to testify or share their stories are from the Nunatsiavut region, Okalik said, but she hopes to see that grow as regional representatives meet directly with families.
“They’ll be guiding us throughout the process to ensure that we’re responsive and respectful,” she said.
Okalik notes that Inuit have had different lived experiences than those of First Nations and Métis, which present distinct needs for the inquiry to consider.
“So we’ve had to do our own teachings in the [commission] office so they can have a better picture of where we’re coming from,” Okalik said.
“This way Inuit will feel more comfortable and competent to tell their stories.”
Should the inquiry visit Rankin Inlet, MacKenzie said her key concerns are mental health support and privacy for the families involved.
“This is a very personal journey for people,” said MacKenzie, who worked for years as president of Rankin’s Kataujaq women’s shelter.
“Down south, people have family doctors they can make an appointment with any time, but we don’t have that,” she noted.
“We need to ensure that when we’re revisiting trauma, that there are mechanisms in place to deal with that before, during and after.”
For all the pain the inquiry may uncover in Nunavut, she believes the process will make her family stronger.
MacKenzie has yet to receive a response from inquiry staff, but she said she’d rather the commission take the time it needs to get it right.
“I’m just waiting patiently,” she said.
“I know people are saying it’s taking too long, but for me, I would rather wait for them to set the ground work. It’s already been 13 years—I can wait.”
Families and individuals who wish to get in touch with the commission can call toll-free 1-844-348-4119 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with their name, contact information and location.
A national, toll-free crisis line is available to provide support to those who needs it, 24 hours a day, at 1-844-413-6649.
You can also visit the inquiry’s Inuktitut-language webpage here.
(9) Comments:
Is this MMIW INQUIRY really going to help anyone?
I have very sad memories of dead loved ones and some of the local
meetings we have are pointless. Death is the end of life and that is
that.
The only people who benefit are the highly paid experts or
whatever they call themselves.
Is anyone going to benefit from this? I know that people are grieving over lost loved ones, but what is the major outcome of this? Families will keep grieving- no matter what. Its a loss. Millions of public dollars being wasted on community visits to find out about lost ones? missing and murdered.. Whats the biggest outcome people will get out of this? how will it benefit us? lots of tax dollars going towards something like this?? when we cant do anything about it. What about the people who are still here on earth? We still matter don’t we? if you want change.. we should be working towards something else.. like a Mamisarvik in our own territory. Sad.. always sad..
Well said#1 #2’
We get so many EXPERTS in Nunavut who will tell people what to
do, but will not get up off their highly paid backsides to do their jobs!
What’s going to change? The outcome of this will probably be the same as with the Suicide Conferences. Just another opportunity to tell their own personnel stories and go away with nothing except the reopening of old wounds. The pain may dull but never goes completely away. Well put 1 & 2.
Everyone has different feelings and concerns about the MMIW Inquiry, It is nice to see that people would like to voice their feelings to show and hopefully allow others to do the same, I myself am glad to see MY tax paying dollars being put to this instead of a jail, healing facility or to more welfare recipients who do not do anything for our communities. way to go to all the families that do find the courage to speak.
# 5, of course you have an opinion but so many people have seen
misuse and waste of money over the years it is no wonder that they
have become very sceptical.
In our community we have directors for Recreation, Economic Development, and Wellness coordination. When will they get their
act together? They are always flying out to meetings. We see no
benefit to the community at all.
#6, I cant answer for you why the directors in your community aren’t utilizing the money the way you want it.. perhaps we can all do our part in this world to better ourselves with education considering its practically free and try to get into these positions with the GN/Hamlets. My 2 cents. Taima
I do like your comments TAX PAYER, but some of the workers here
are so maddening.
They have their jobs for years and accomplish nothing.
The councils won’t help.
Who are they to decide whether or not I am ‘competent’ enough to tell my family’s story?
MMIWI may want to reconsider making statements about any family member’s ability to tell our own stories.
In one breath they speak of the importance of our real lived experience as Inuit and then turn around and question our fitness to speak for ourselves?? WTF??
Someone take the mic away from this woman so she can give her head a shake.
We need a supportive and non-judgmental environment supported by competent employees of the Inquiry, then you’ll see people come forward.
So far, it doesn’t feel safe. I just don’t see Inuit reflected when I look in to decide if I’m going to pull my soul up to the table and spill it out.