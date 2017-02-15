Nunavut community demands morning prayer be allowed in local schools
But Nunavut government says it never banned the practice in the first place
The Government of Nunavut’s education department said it has never restricted the use of prayer in the territory’s schools, despite claims in Arviat that the practice was recently banned.
Some residents of Arviat are circulating a petition asking the education department to “reinstate traditional morning prayer” in the Kivalliq community’s three schools.
A group of individuals who signed the petition and are sending it around to others say they weren’t consulted before a decision was made to take prayers out of the schools.
“The Lord’s Prayer is the closest prayer that expresses our innermost feelings and needs that we want our children to have as a foundation to learn,” reads the document, which is still making the rounds in the community of about 2,600 people.
“The majority of residents of Arviat practice prayer in all occasions and in all places.”
Signatories of the petition contacted by Nunatsiaq News declined to be interviewed.
But a spokesperson for Nunavut’s education department said it issued no such direction in Arviat or anywhere else in the territory.
“Prayers are something that most of us who have been in Nunavut for some amount of time understand is deeply intertwined in the culture,” said the department’s assistant deputy minister, John MacDonald.
“That’s something we’ve seen in practice for many years.”
To that end, many public government meetings open with prayer, including meetings of Nunavut’s Legislative Assembly and Iqaluit City Council.
The territorial government does not have a policy on prayer in public institutions, nor has the education department ever asked a school to stop the practice of reciting prayer, MacDonald said.
The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the right to freedom of religion. In the case of prayers recited in public institutions such as schools, non-religious or non-Christian Canadians have used the charter to argue that public prayer infringes on their rights.
While the territory’s education department hasn’t intervened on any schools’ prayer practices, MacDonald said the department has issued informal communications to schools in recent years, asking the administration to be sensitive to religious diversity.
“We try to remind people that we have a publicly operated and publicly funded school system and we want to be as welcoming as possible,” he said.
Although the education department has yet to hear from concerned parents in Arviat, MacDonald said the petition may have been launched in response to that communication.
The place of religion within the territory’s schools may also have been raised in discussions over changes to Nunavut’s Education Act, as part of community consultations, he said.
Schools in the territory aren’t permitted to host any devotional or doctrinal studies focused on one religion, although a local district education authority could approve that as an extra curricular activity hosted at the school.
Mary Thompson, chair of the Arviat District Education Authority, said she was aware of the petition, although the issue hasn’t yet been brought forward to the DEA for discussion.
Thompson couldn’t say whether students at any of Arviat’s three schools have been reciting morning prayers.
(26) Comments:
No.
Absolutely not.
“Thank the Lord? That sounded like a prayer. A prayer in a public school! God has no place within these walls, just like facts don’t have a place within an organized religion” - Superintendent Chalmers
“I don’t have an issue with what you do in the church, but I’m going to be up in your face if you’re going to knock on my science classroom and tell me they’ve got to teach what you’re teaching in your Sunday school. Because that’s when we’re gonna fight.” - Neil deGrasse Tyson
Religion has no place in a learning facility. If you want to pray is school start a religious school like anywhere else in Canada.
Religion is one of the biggest hindrances to education throughout time. Repressing actual fact because it doesn’t jive with your book that says a man on a cloud in the sky did it.
If there’s a moment of silence that allows students to pray to whichever Deity they worship, or for atheist children to use as a moment of reflection, I’m personally fine with that.
But if it’s clearly one religion being worshipped then there’s a problem, no matter which religion it is.
The supernatural, and make believe. Don’t forget to tell the children about the big bearded man up there in the sky, that is watching , and can sent them to hell if they don’t behave well. And not only behave well, but behave in such a way as to please that old bearded guy. Ridiculous that people have this make belief in their life. And for what? It’s not like they are good people because of that make believe stuff. Look at the trouble among the Inuit society today. You think that prayer would at least help. Stop this foolishness. Do Inuit have to embrace that foolishness told to them by the same church people that have caused so much abuse. Wake up.
If a student wishes to say a prayer when he or she sits down to have lunch, they have the right to do it.
Wow, such hatred, judgement and entitlement coming from posters 1 to 4. God bless you in your journey to love and be tolerant of others who are different from you.
isn’t that a little like dicatorship? forcing someone to go along with something someone else believes in? i agree with number 3, a moment to reflect, rather then god, the devil and all the halabaluuuza that go along with it being shoved down your throat.
anyway, religion, being born again christian, anglican’s… this wasn’t inuit tradition…. it was forced on our ancestor’s. a scared tactic… it was business
“Traditional” is not a term that would seem inappropriate for an adopted European religion that has been practiced between 50 and 100 years by some Inuit.
At that 50 is likely a more accurate estimate as in the early years of colonisation Inuit practiced traditional beliefs in secret alongside this colonial religion.
Although this colonial religion, recently adopted when viewed from the perspective of the grand history of the north, appears to have been successful in eliminating the traditional Inuit belief systems from present day it does not support calling it “traditional”.
Those who have adopted this colonial should feel free to teach their children in their homes and their places of worship prayers.
Schools would do better to educate Inuit children about the traditional Inuit beliefs and practices, not to convert them, but to educate them as to the full history of their people.
Canadians are a multicultural society and Canadians practice a diversity of beliefs. One religion should not be forced upon everyone in schools. If you want to practice certain religious beleifs then open schools specifically for those beliefs. Do not force your beliefs upon others as in public schools.
It might not have been banned, but it should be. As a society we really need to evolve beyond this.
I suppose, they do not mind, if Judaism, all sects of Christian Churches and along with Islamic prayers be recited at their school too.
#12 No, you’ve either missed the point or are willfully ignoring it so you can feel sorry for yourself.
So, which is it?
#6 You are right, there is a lot of angst against Christianity out there. many of us have been abused over the years by the followers of your imaginary friend in the sky.
What if there is a family who is not Christian but Muslim or Jewish? Would they have to be forced to pray as a Christian?
What about if a Inuk is working at reclaiming their traditions and beliefs? Would they have to be force to listen at school?
My heart breaks to read of all the pain and suffering that is evident here, pain from those who were harmed in the name of God and now blame God. And that is how evil works-twist the blame that belongs to people who did terrible things in the name of God, God gets the bad reputation, people stop relying on God for help, and chaos reigns. And the controversy wont stop for prayer in public places; as Believers we must accept that our ways are not universally accepted, and that we cannot force our ways on anyone. God does not want to force anyone-He is the biggest Believer in free will. Much prayer is needed to heal the wounds.
I have my own differing views on this subject matter but I can’t get over some peoples mean/belittling and self-righteous comments. It is possible to express your views but to automatically show a lot of anger and intolerance to other people is Trump like behavior.
Why? #4 calls ppl of faith foolish and that their beliefs are ridiculous. Not that these people of faith are fools but I’d sooner hang out with a fool than a person with no respect.
And #9? Who are you to define numerically as to what dictates a tradition? 50 years according to you is what makes something traditional. Where does that come from? Tradition is something that people self identify as doing. Good or bad people have embraced this and it is now part of the culture, part of tradition. Who are you to tell them otherwise?
I’m an atheist, pure and simple. Always have been, always will be.
But all this mockery and all these attacks on people who believe in religions is way, way over the top and getting really old and tiresome. They have the right to religious freedom. Show some respect for that right.
So give it up. Give it a rest. We get it already. I got it maybe 40 years ago and I don’t need to hear it constantly from self-important blowhards who think they invented the idea of atheism.
Besides, its actually irrelevant to what this article is about in the first place, which is GN school policies.
Our children are the blessings from God if you believe it or not, so if our child wishes to say a morning prayer in a public place they have a right to do so, under our Canadian Gov’t charter of rights.
Also, if you don’t believe in God, Jesus, Moses, Baal or whom ever. Don’t pray! simple as that!
The majority of citizens of this community has faith in God, so the prayer is a go!
Maybe let the children choose which they would want to do, self reflect, pray or a minute to be thankful rather than labelling it as a prayer? It’s a good idea to start off the day with something positive, if we want healthy children, right? This also gives the chance to show diversity within Canada. Point out concerns, look for solutions and communicate rather than complain.
Thank God we live in a country where we can express our thoughts and beliefs without being killed or arrested and tortured. Count our blessings or for some your lucky stars.
Beliefs (avoided using religions) have always influenced how our world has evolved. Many have been killed and tortured for the sake of beliefs. What ever happens I pray will help our children and ourselves find our destinies when they/we die. Books of God(s) have always taught to love and to be patient with one another among other positive traits/character.
Would like to close with something I read before called the “The Wise Fool”. Skeptical Bible commentary and Bible summaries. ” Although they claimed to be wise, they become fools…”
The petition organizers are under the impression that this was banned when it wasn’t. It’s a whole lot of time and energy towards a ban that doesn’t exist.
MacDonald is very careful and precise in expressing the views of the Government. The GN does not have a policy against religious activities in schools. People in Arviat are free to express their religion in schools as stated in the Charter BUT only if no other groups or individuals complain. The Charter clearly outlines those rights but the freedom to religion includes the freedom FROM religion. Meaning that people are free to have a morning prayer but as soon as say an atheist, Muslim, Buddist, etc. doesn’t want to be exposed to it and lets that issue be known, then it can’t be done anymore. I don’t know if MacDonald’s point was clear enough, perhaps he could have explained a little clearer but that’s the bulk of the message from him.
#6, how exactly am I being hateful, judgmental or entitled?
I said everyone can worship if they wish and if they don’t no one should force them to.
I wonder if someone checked the list of people who signed the petition to see if they actually send their kids to school????? understanding that Arviat has dismal attendance records should that not be the issue of the day??? should the parents who make the effort to get their kids to school, so they have an actual future, sign a petition complaining about the parents who make NO effort to send their kids to school and has sent the whole system in chaos??? lets pray about that!!!!!
#18 that includes all religions,not just Christianity.
Are you prepared to also include other religions in that school? Under the Charter of Rights you would have to also include other religions.
For the ones pushing for prayers at this school, you have been taught one kind of religion, there are other religions out there and if they are in your community they have that right too for their prayers in school too.
Eskimo: “If I did not know about god and sin, would i go to hell?”
Priest: “No, not if you did not know.”
Eskimo: “Then why did you tell me?”
How about take something that really matters like the fact Arviat graduates less students then communities like Rankin and Baker even tho they are bigger.
1000 kids registered and only less than 20 even 15 kids graduate.
50 per cent attendance even in Kindergarten the middle school is around 40 per cent and the high school not unheard of to have three kids in a class.
What really matters the prayer or your child’s education. Arviat is stuck in the past and will continue to be until they put the classroom first and supporting their teachers. Rather than worrying about doing the Lord’s Prayer smh