Nunavut communities say “yes” to beer-wine stores
Majority of voters in Cambridge Bay, Rankin Inlet support beer-wine stores
(Updated at 9:35 a.m.)
Voters in Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay came out strongly in favour of the establishment of beer-wine stores during May 1 plebiscites in their communities.
In Rankin Inlet, 372, or about 74 per cent of those who cast ballots, said yes, and 127 voted no.
In Cambridge Bay 349 or about 82 per cent of those who cast ballots, said yes, with 71 voting no.
In Rankin Inlet, with a population of nearly 3,000, there are 1,311 on the voters list, so turnout was about 38 per cent, and Cambridge Bay, with about 1,700 residents, there are 825 on the voters list, so turnout stood at roughly 50 per cent.
What this means for these two communities is unclear because the results of the plebiscites are non-binding.
But those results, along with other factors, will influence the Government of Nunavut’s decision on whether to open stores in the two communities—as it did following a similar 2015 plebiscite in Iqaluit.
In Iqaluit, 78 per cent voted in favour of a beer-wine store which is expected to open this summer in Nunavut’s capital.
For Cambridge Bay and Rankin Inlet, this much is certain: The beer-wine store will change the availability of alcohol in these two communities, which for now, can be purchased with a permit from the GN or bought from another retailer outside the territory, with a permit. Residents can also bring in alcohol personally (with a permit if for more than three litres of spirits, nine litres of wine or 26 litres of beer) or buy alcohol at the hotel in Rankin Inlet or at licensed clubs in Rankin Inlet and in Cambridge Bay.
If set up, the beer-wine stores would operate six days a week from Monday through Saturday, from noon until 7 p.m.
No coolers or distilled alcohol of any kind would be sold.
There would be a limit of one case of 12 beer and two bottles of wine each day for each purchaser, customers would set up a permanent account at the store and photo identification would be required for all purchases.
Rankin Inlet has an existing liquor warehouse so the opening of a beer-wine store could be more easily managed there than in Cambridge Bay, which does not have a liquor warehouse, although a new building near the airport has been suggested by some as a possible location for a store.
Many in Cambridge Bay had lobbied on social media for voters to “please vote no.”
“Alcohol ruins and kills family. I’m experiencing this, and I don’t want other children in this community to feel the pain I’m feeling. Think of the children starving, or crying at night because of they’re parents/guardians drinking. It may be fun to you guys but for most children, its horrible. Alcohol just tears down families. It always will,” said one poster to Facebook.
But Keith Peterson, Cambridge Bay MLA and Nunavut’s minister responsible for the territory’s liquor commission, had told his constituents during an April town meeting on the plebiscite, that a potential beer-wine store would come with an information campaign designed to encourage responsible drinking and also legislation to discourage bootleggers.
Peterson spoke about the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, launched earlier this year, which promotes the responsible use of alcohol in Nunavut.
And he highlighted Nunavut’s new Unlawful Property Forfeiture Act intended to undermine Nunavut’s estimated $10-million-a-year market in bootlegging, which many hope will be reduced if beer and wine is more easily available.
(20) Comments:
It’s an insult to the majority of the population to have to endure the regime enforced by the fearful and the ignorant.
Also: why no coolers?
Good to see the bible thumbers fear mongering didn t work.
From above: “Residents can also bring in alcohol personally (with a permit if for more than three litres of spirits”
This is a worry, imagine 100 litres or so of very flammable spirits in the luggage locker of commuter aircraft.
One prays that a heavy landing does not burst some of this volatile spirit the results could be catastrophic
It’s the end of the world!!!
The sky is falling!!!
You can’t let us make decisions for ourselves!!!
Look after us!!!
“Let’s Be Aware” and then what? What do you think will make a miniscule of difference with an informational campaign when there is no alcohol and drug treatment centre?
No doubt there is no caring about the needs of the people with addictions only a pointing to the South for rehabilitation.
Highlight all you like. More about a fat portfolio than real meaningful help.
Look for the man with many hats in the GN and with more than enough power.
THINK ABOUT BINGO Gambling, this is by far the worst for the kids, all these people hoping for a win and end up losing spending there last little bit of money on Nevada, and a beer and wine store everyone is bickering about it. come on it is 2017, you can get a bootleg bottle of all hors of the night for 160 here in Rankin no problem. and that is ok? this will slow down the bootleggers because 95% of people who do drink often only drink wine and beer. but for the beer drinkers they have to pay for it because of the weight and price for the freight. I think this is the right step on the right direction 12 beer per person is more then enough. but still good enough. its about time.there is more problems in the communities rather then just alcohol. bootleggers big problem drug dealers big problem bingo and gambling biggest problem beer and wine store for responsible adults who drink at home not a problem. I am happy with the results know it is just up to see how it will pan out. Thanks
“What this means for these two communities is unclear because the results of the plebiscites are non-binding”
I do not understand the author of the article making this statement - the voters have given the Politicians the tool to use to provide cheaper beer and wine - and they will definitely now use that power to open Beer and Wine stores in these two communities .
I predict we will see local plebicites in every Nunavut community in the next 10 years. After all sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander.
I agree with Bert, this is all going to change what is happening today. No one knows whether for the good or for the bad. What remains unfortunate for me is the lack of access to any sort of treatment for those in most need. What was most revealing as well was that 62% of the eligible voters in Rankin Inlet did not care enough to go and vote and 50% in CamBay. Sad!!
need treatment centers for the people who gamble… even more sad bingo 4 times a week and lotto sad….
#8 by not voting you are giving tacit consent to the outcome, whatever it may be. Obviously those people didn’t care enough to vote. They have their own reasons.
What’s to complain about in that?
I look forward to the day that snowmobile parts orders, food and other more, shall we say `socially productive` freight is not bumped off flights due to a mountain of liquor orders from Yellowknife.
And, an end to the days you can hardly get anything done after a big shipment landing in town.
Liquor distribution in Nunavut has to be the most environmentally destructive and inefficient way possible to satisfy a vice.
People are going to drink. It is not news. Everyone has known this for at least 50 years. So plan and organize for it. Sea lift booze in.
It is bad enough that some abuse alcohol and destroy their lives and the lives of their families.
It is made worse when things are set up to negatively affect all others through freight delivery problems and through heavy absenteeism the days after a big booze delivery.
Yay! Nunavut is that much closer for adults to make their own decisions instead of having to have someone make the decisions for them. we are finally growing up.
This is pitiful; there is not even enough concern or interest in each of these communities over an issue that will drastically change the nature of each.
I believe the government should not even consider changing status quo until there is at least 60 to 75% turnout. Maybe then we’d have more people begin to understand that democracy only works when the actual majority take part in elections and that their vote actually does count and they have a voice. One voice/vote makes a big difference.
Scary figures. More ppl are in favour of the beer/wine store. More neglected kids coming. To top it all off, no treatment center in Nunavut for upcoming alcy’s. :’(
Sad Inuk here
Spirits will still be bootlegged. Don’t kid yourselves.
that said, I think it is a good step for Rankin Inlet. It’s your community and voters have spoken. It would be hard to deny moving forward with a yes vote.
To the GN, please be ready with education materials well before the retail store opens. Education will be the key to a successful rollout. Don’t wait until the store is open; you will need to be proactive and that means in advance.
#13 let me guess, you are a ‘no’ voter who is unhappy with the result and sure you would have gotten your way had more people turned up?
#14 Why is it so scary? Do you expect this will change things that much? I don’t.
38% voter turn out in Rankin, thats pretty sad!
To everyone upset about it, why is low voter turn out sad?
It’s what the communities want. You don’t have to Judge others of what they have. Think of yourself! Your not drinking so why bother going in others shoe’s.
If Nunavut stop hurting its cititzen see how this would of gone. If they are on their own thats ok but just dont hurt other communities.