Nunavut students complain about filthy, garbage filled residences
Arctic College Nunatta Campus dean "extremely surprised," pledges support for students
It’s not the kind of start some Nunavut Arctic College students dreamed of before moving into student residences in Iqaluit for the new school year.
Rooms with filthy floors and walls.
Cigarette butts, broken bottles, condoms—used and unused—strewn on the floor.
Stains that look and smell like mould.
Insect larvae and food from past tenants concealed in couch crevices.
That’s what a number of college students—all young mothers—recently told Nunatsiaq News they found when they moved into Iqaluit student residences.
Erin Pameolik, 26, said her young son is living in another community.
But Pameolik, a first-year interpreter-translator student, said she wouldn’t want him living with her right now anyway, given the state of her accommodations.
“If people are coming with children or babies, I don’t think it’s healthy for them,” she said, from what the college calls the Q units.
Those are the older residences immediately behind the Nunatta Campus in Iqaluit.
Pameolik said she and four friends spent hours scrubbing the floors and walls.
“The walls were covered with old food and smeared with boogers,” she said, and then shuddered.
Pameolik said she approached the residence manager about the holes and stains in her walls, but he only offered her a thin white paint that Pameolik said had been frozen and wouldn’t cover properly.
So instead, Pameolik spent more than $500 on plaster and paint to make her apartment livable.
A younger niece arrived in Iqaluit to start college this year too, Pameolik said, and she was homesick.
“She’s already homesick, she misses her mom. But she’s so much more homesick because of how filthy everything was,” she said.
When a beetle larva startled her niece as she was resting on the couch, her homesickness got worse, Pameolik said.
“It’s not home away from home at all.”
Eric Corneau, dean of the Nunatta Campus, said he can understand that the transition to college life would be more difficult for students who find their apartments too dirty to live in.
But Corneau said he was “extremely surprised” to hear about the complaints described above, especially since students have not raised the complaints directly with college staff.
“Our staff take great pride in preparing the units—that’s what they spend their entire summer doing,” he said.
Corneau said he meets with college staff weekly this time of year to make sure student apartments are in good shape.
And he encouraged students with concerns to contact college staff or even approach him directly.
“The college is here for students. If that wasn’t our priority we wouldn’t be here. So we’re here to support them,” he said.
All three women who talked to Nunatsiaq News said they raised issues with the residence manager but received unsatisfactory responses.
Corneau said he hasn’t heard anything about cigarette butts, condoms or broken bottles found by students upon moving into residence.
Jenna Natakok, an Inuit Studies student, told Nunatsiaq News in an online conversation that’s what her spouse found when they moved into their student residence in Creekside Village.
Corneau explained the college has several student apartments it rents from Nunastar Properties in Creekside Village, but the college is responsible for ensuring units are cleaned before tenants move in.
Natakok also submitted pictures of a bathtub with wide cracks and what she believes is mould between the cracks.
“I have a toddler who loves taking a bath… but mould on the tub isn’t safe for me or my child,” Natakok said.
And a third student, Roxanne Eetuk, also an interpreter-translator student from Coral Harbour, said her Q unit is still riddled with problems: rusted and filthy heating units, mysterious wires hanging out of walls, no light bulbs.
Eetuk said she too is concerned for the health and safety of her two children living in the unit.
“This is just unacceptable. It’s nonsense. Someone certainly isn’t doing their job,” Eetuk said.
Sometimes the people who we complain to do not forward our concerns to the appropriate people above the managers, they should try and renovate all those Q units to begin with! GROSS!! I would not want to move into that at all especially with health issues!!
It has not changed much over the years. Raising complaints doesn’t seem to work, nothing happens, we just ended up trying to fix things on our own.
Paying rent and being a student it was not easy, buying paint and painting and fixing cracks.
Maybe going to the media this will help, the staff that are supposed to do their work and fix and clean the units before people move into them will actually do what they are getting paid for.
“Eric Corneau, dean of the Nunatta Campus, said he can understand that the transition to college life would be more difficult for students who find their apartments too dirty to live in.” Really? Try doing your job and provide healthy conditions for students. Obviously you were asleep at the wheel.
Eric Comeau is extremely surprised to learn of the filth in college residents. Time to see the results of a dean’s responsibility in a college. The extreme story of “the emperor’s new clothes” comes to mind.
In 3 decades of living in Iqaluit I have never moved into clean or immediately habitable accommodation - rented or bought. Complaints won’t get you anywhere unless you go public. Good onya NAC students for doing just that! The student who spent $500 should be reimbursed with a profound apology and offered something for her labour. Shame on the manager who is not doing their job.
You are supposed to clean your unit before leaving it. Most don’t care and just walk out at the end of the school year leaving their crap for the next person.
Joe Kunuk and Eric Corneau…....shame on both of you for allowing this to happen to the students. They deserve better. Thank you Nunatsiaq News for being the voice of the ignored students at NAC.
All of NAC is asleep at the wheel. The policy side is a real freaking nightmare.
My daughter tried to go to college foundations to get into nursing, she too was put in a unit with mold, damaged, smoke and drug smoke and smell in the ed unit and neighbours my 2 year old grand daughter ended up with allergies and nemoniah, end up in a hospital and sick for the first 5 weeks, she also was not put in the daycare the first 2 weeks,she my daughter ended up missing first 7 weeks with very low attendance, so the let her go with a $11000 bill and can’t return until paid, she works minimum wage with nursing career, down the drain.
Yeah Right!! If Corneau actually did his job these problems would have been looked after before school started!
I realize that bad things happen, and that’s the way life is. But these comments are disrespectful.
I’ve been a student at the college for a year now, and it’s been the time of my life. I was among the fortunate to have been put in the newer units yes, but I have always had tremendous support from all the staff. They have always been extremely accommodating and quick to respond.
It’s difficult and incorrect to have to ask what should already be provided - but everyone is human and makes mistakes. I can’t speak for all these young mom’s- that’s horrible to have to go through that and I hope things work out. I also have tremendous respect for Eric and all of the residence workers and security. These comments are hurtful and are in my opinion the incorrect way to go about things. Consider calling or speaking to him in person- he’s always been respectful, understanding and quick to respond.
Don’t use Nunatsiaq News to bully Corneau and Kunuk cause this is the only way you can do it… Most people who knows them will agree that this is completely false. You have great leaders and they are doing so much for the College and Nunavummiut… You’re just not seeing it cause you are not involved. They are true advocate and in fact they should be recognized for their hard work. Conditions would be much worst… They are fighting hard for students.Sad you are not seeing this. I guess people like believing what they see and do no investigate further. Easier to blame then seeking the truth. Easier to see the bad then the good things. Just a sad reality.
Hats off! New Law Program launched this summer, this should be the headline:)Oh no… Focusing on that single unit that was dirty is much more of interest for Nunavummiut. Hey Nunatsiaq, tell every students that they should not attend the College for 1 dirty unit… Keep writing stupid stories like this and more Inuit will attend College. That is ridiculous… I could go on much longer. This situation happens in any country, despite the high level or organization and maintenance. Honestly I’m not impress with the quality of news. Especially during the summer. Let’s destroy all organizations financing your newspaper. Is this a joke?
#11 and #12 so who is to blame for not doing their job in maintaining these units and having them ready for people to live in them? Who are the ones getting paid but not doing their job?
#12 no bullying in this comment. Eric Comeau is the dean. The dean of an educational institution is responsible to be in the know and fix problems. Eric Comeau obviously did not see to fix the problem at Arctic College Nunatta Campus.
At #14 and everyone else so eager to point their fingers: have you done all your jobs 0 all of the time? The reality is that students regularly party, and the nasty aftermath is what residence managers have to work with. None of these young mothers got appropriate units, however when compared to the state that they were left in by the previous tenants, it was probably the best that they could do in a short period of time.
These workers hands are regularly tied. I’m not sure if you’re aware but there’s a housing shortage in Nunavut. It’s very likely that the previous tenants remained in these units far longer than they were permitted. I know the residence managers are very kind and most likely let them stay in until the last minute… it’s wrong but would you be willing to kick out a young family to the street in the freezing cold? Relax, I’m sure that this issue will be dealt with. Also, use proper channels to get what you want, it might serve you better than ranting on a news article
It’s not about putting down the staff of college it’s not about wanting people to quit applying for college it’s the fact that the students were told the units were cleaned and once a student informs something wrong it never gets resolved or fixed. For example I have a classmate now that has lived in his unit for going on 2 years he complained that he has to manually empty his tub after every use with a mop bucket, plumbers came twice but still doing that up to today. Its not like we’re living in a 3rd world country! I’m so damn glad that the staff at NAC are finally stepping up to do what needs to be done! I lived in 3 of different units and left them clean for the next person infact I left them cleaner then I moved in them and hope that they do the same but this is just unreal! To move into one that was empty for the who summer it was just nasty!Thank you nunatsiaq news for hearing out the cries, wants and needs of students or nunavut arctic college that are travelling away from home
Who is responsible in cleaning up the student dorms?
The students, the school janitors, or both?
You know what Eric Comeau is the Dean of Arctic College and as the head person in charge it was his responsibility to check each unit personally and ask himself one very important question ...is this apartment clean enough for my child to live here id he sees that it is not clean for a whole slew of new students then he needs to take the bull by the horns and hire a reputable cleaning company to clean and repair each unit and if there is in fact mold then deal with it before students move in..that is what a responsible person would have done.. don’t expect teachers to do the cleaning. And tell me where and when did the fire inspector and the health inspector come and do their inspections because it doesn’t sound like nothing had a clean bill of health. So to the Dean I am saying do your job that’s why you get the big bucks.
It’s not the deans job to inspect units… You can look at his job description.
If the plumbers came and couldn’t do anything, what do you expect staff to do? Drink the bath water?
I so thought the Dean is chiefly responsible in academic matters, not the physical component of the institution.
The suggestion, however, to engage the janitorial services is a good idea.
Nonetheless, whoever occupies the dorm is likewise accountable of the cleanliness of the place.
Hi Evie, I just looked at you Facebook profile and clearly you not very knowledgable. Please find other things to complain about instead of ruining someone’s career with no valid reasons. Inspection of units is not even listed in the Dean JD… You are lost lost lost… Keep playing lottery games online ah ah! By the way, jus to name afew, did you know that the Dean Corneau has been able to secure more funding for the college in the history of the college and that the expansion of the college he had been negotiating all summer as well as the law program is quite significant. Over 100 units missing one, I think we can agree that you are blowing this out of proportion. This happens all the time and is not always preventable. It has nothing to do with competency. In fact his job is his life! He’s so dedicated and has a heart of gold!
I don’t think its fair to blame it all on the NAC staff. I’ve been to other students residence, and all I can say is that they don’t even know how to clean their own apt. Most of their stuff is everywhere (food, dirty diapers, clothes, papers, etc.). I think ALL students should try and keep their apartment clean at all times. It’s not their own place, so they should try and respect the college rules as part of living there, which means cleaning up all the time, NO SMOKING IN THE UNIT, NO PARTYING (some students who parties a lot don’t even care about other students living next door or below them). If the students maintain the place year round, this would not happen! Taima!
As a student I want to thank Dean Corneau for having been so supportive of me and my family when I went through hard time. He has done so much for me and without his support I would not have been able to graduate and provide for my family like I do today. Big thanks to him for always being supportive. Please don’t listen to theses comments, these people don’t know you. You are to me the greatest Dean the college can have. You don’t deserve these disrespectful comments.
Why not blame the pigs who made the mess and didn’t clean up after themselves?
Some students should be grateful that they are given affordable and cheaper housing units to live on. There are some students who abused the system by jumping from one program to another so they can have housing. I think the dean should reconsider about giving housing to students who fail. Maybe this time they’ll be grateful enough.
#26 yes I agree, the dean should do a better job at this.
Just look at the pictures. A Dean is paid big bucks to look out for the students. All Corneau has to do is his job. If he does not want to or can not do it move on. These poor students are being victimized by sub standard housing and the cycle continues. Shame on you Mr. Corneau and good for you students for bringing the conditions forward.
Structural defects of the student dormitories is the lookout of the school administrator.
But cleanliness of the room used by students is the lookout of the student.
If the occupant of the room is irresponsible in the upkeep of his or her room, by law of averages he or she will be irresponsible too when he or she lands a job, assuming the student completed their academic studies.
A diligent student, in all likelihood will turn out to become a diligent worker.
I so agree with #29. Indeed, responsibility is an important trait, that we carry with us throughout our lives and everywhere we go. As students being responsible is important and it mainly reflects at school. In my opinion lack of responsibility plays a major role in this situation. Maybe most students rely on the janitors to pick up their trash. Many come with the mindset that someone else has to clean up after them. The argument that “It’s the janitor’s job and that’s why they get paid” is mostly true. A janitor’s job is to sweep, mop, empty the trash cans, and make adjustments and minor repairs. With that said, a janitor’s job it’s not to follow students around with a trash can.
To live in a student housing is a privilege. Do we need privileges taken away? We don’t need to make it harder for ourselves. We can simply be responsible and clean up after ourselves. I for one keep my place clean, and am a good student.
Ms Current Student (Post #30), I believe you when you said you are a “good student”. I can sense from your post, you are a very resourceful person. Your sense of balance and outlook in life is outstanding.
On the assumption I will be given tasks to recruit workers, I have no second thoughts to hire you.
Nunavut needs men and women who are diligent and imbued with sense of leadership.
I wish you success in your academic studies…aim high. If I will make your graduation goal, who knows you are the hope of Nunavut being awaited to lead this Territory to rise and lead your people in the future to economic prosperity.
To poster #22 last time I looked I can comment we live in a free country. I am so happy for the Dean that he is so good at securing funding that is his job. Perhaps checking dorm rooms isn’t his responsibility but then he should have assigned someone to make sure they were habitable for the new students. Further get off your high horse I can do and say whatever I want on my facebook page after all I am retired. You on the other hand are too scared to post your own name for fear of rebuttal.
Ms Evie Thordarson, you can still make “rebuttal” to posters that uses pen names on grounds you stated - the fear of reprisal, not exactly rebuttal.
I completely agree with you that if the Dean have jurisdiction over the upkeep of the student dormitories, said school official have the authority and power to delegate or hire someone to take charge of the cleanliness of the premises.
Perhaps, the institution must adopt a policy of the proper use of student dormitories if there is none yet in place?
If I may further suggest, Ms Evie Thordarson, since you are already “retired” and have no fear of any reprisal from school authorities, why not probe the organizational structure of NAC?
I think under the reporting line of the Dean or NAC President under them are positions of Director, under it are Managers, and further down are supervisors.
In one way or the other, you will discover that someone in the school hierarchy is a NAC staff directly responsible in the cleanliness of the dormitories.
Even the GN leased buildings are filthy dirty the janitorial services are very poor when they clean they only empty the garbage cans. I’ve seen a person only cleaning one area every time they clean and this person is a southerner very sad.
Ms/Mr Not (#35) anyone that entered contracts to deliver services, but not able to comply is liable for dismissal.
Janitorial service firms that cannot do their job must be fired.
NAC for instance have the power, the right, and the authority to dismiss incompetent and lazy directors, or managers if they are sleeping on their jobs. It’s about time to remove staff who are either incompetent or lazy.
# 36….you have to hold the leaders responsible…in this case Eric Corneau. You can not blame low level workers who do not receive direction. Anyway! You are losing sight of the students who were placed in this filth by the Dean of Nunatta Campus.
Yes, #36, I fully concur with your view the buck stops at the table of the top honcho.
I do not dispute the legitimate complaint regarding room cleanliness.
I do not think, however, the Directors and Managers are “low level workers”.
I wonder if NAC would publish scope of responsibilities of staff assigned to oversee the cleanliness of the student dormitories.
A top honcho that does not know how to delegate is not worthy to be appointed top honcho.
Frontiers, you have a vested interest in this matter. Either you are defending yourself or work for the college. Anyone can tell you have too much intimate details about the college.Let students express themselves!
Ms/Mr Student Rule (#40), yes, I have vested interest with the College, not because I am an employee of NAC.
I applied as an student sometime agi; but, am not eligible for funding to support my studies. Hence, I am not able to enroll.
I have vested interest in College because I encourage high school students to pursue post-secondary studies. But how could I encourage young minds to enroll in NAC if the student dormitories are not livable owing to sanitary issues?
I have vested interest in College that I supported the idea to introduce law subjects in partnership with established law schools around the country.
I am an organizational man. I know the functions of general management.
Re Top Honcho of NAC: To whom are they accountable of? Board, the Cabinet, Education Authority?