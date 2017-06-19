Nunavut capital neat and tidy after spring cleaning
“It’s a really nice way to highlight the beauty of our city, we can’t thank the community enough"
When the first 2,000 trash bags ran out at this year’s Iqaluit city cleanup, organizers had to go into their reserve stash.
And, looking down the newly-neat beach area, it’s easy to see that the annual morning clean sweep, held June 16, drew a lot of dedicated local citizens.
Volunteers from schools, businesses and government offices met at the Unikkaarvik Visitors Centre at 9 a.m. this year to grab gloves and mark off where they would chase down trash on a city map.
Areas that needed the most attention, such as riverbeds and downtown areas, were highlighted in yellow by organizers from the Government of Nunavut’s environment department.
“I think it’s a good thing to do. I think we should do it more, or throw garbage less,” said Sinisiaq Ikkidluak, a Grade 11 student from Inuksuk High School. Her group spent more than half-an-hour picking up cigarette butts from in front of the Frobisher Inn, on top of time spent pulling trash out of the creek.
Downstream, Julie McManaman said she picked up a couch cushion, some bike wheels, a tire and lots of chip bags and pop cans.
“It was a mess in that water,” she said. “I walk by it every day and I used to hate looking at it. But today you can walk by and it looks so nice, just the river flowing and nothing else.”
Tommy Kelly, who helps out every year, said he has seen more garbage around town since the city population has increased.
“It used to be a lot cleaner than this,” he said. “It’s awful, it’s a lot of garbage.”
While a lot of the garbage showed up after the snow melted, Jean Arnaqjuaq, who found paper cups and old nails while cleaning up around the 200s area, said she found garbage that looked like it was left from other years.
And, city workers Vincent Hebert and Max Shoo said they hauled four or five half-tonne truckloads of gathered garbage off to the dump.
The tidy town comes just in time for Canada 150 celebrations, and for a visit from royal family members Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.
“Iqaluit residents are so generous with their time and effort. You can tell just by walking around, the city looks great,” said city spokesperson Andrea Spitzer. “It’s a really nice way to highlight the beauty of our city, we can’t thank the community enough.”
The community clean up closed with a BBQ and prizes. Lucky cleaners took home pool passes, a bicycle, gift certificates for country food and even a set of airplane tickets.
(2) Comments:
It did feel nice to clean up areas that look like crap, but those same areas will be dirty again next year unless the city takes action and focuses on the root of the problem:
-Companies (Northmart/Tim Hortons) need to be taxed. The amount of garbage they pump into this town is insurmountable. Whatever donation they make isn’t enough to cover their negligence. First Air cargo is also guilty in polluting that river next to their warehouse. Construction Companies are also heavy polluters. It took time to clean up that area beside Nakasuk because of that new building. Employers need to be held responsible even if the wind is sometimes to blame.
-Smokers and their disgusting cigarette butts.
-Shoving garbage into a bag and saying “the town is clean now” is not forward thinking. Even though there’s no recycling program yet, the organizers should put people in charge to pick up pop cans to donate to the high school, and others to pick up cardboard which is required by the city.
It’s shameful the amount of trash on the land here. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to use a trash can or just take it home with you.
It would be nice to see a few more cans around town and emptied on a reg basis.