Nunavut brewery making progress on shop, tasting room
Sealift to bring equipment, ingredients to start making local beer
Three sets of brewing tanks—both bright tanks and fermenting tanks—are on their way north on the summer sealift along with bottling equipment, kegs, malt grains and hops.
Before they get here though, workers from Baffin Central Construction will be busy installing beams and frames to complete the interior of Nunavut’s first brewery, set to open in October.
Until recently, Iqaluit’s Nunavut Brewing Co. was just a shell—a rectangular, warehouse in the city’s industrial area, adjacent to Sylvia Grinnell Park.
The brewery, approved by the city this time last year, won’t be a bar or a pub as it won’t offer food, but it will have a tasting lounge with room for 55 people.
For now the lounge will be open on Saturdays and will be available for events and scheduled group bookings.
“The idea is that on Saturdays, if you want to come in and have a tour of the facility you can sample some of the products,” said Ambrose Livingstone, whose architectural firm designed the brewery.
The company will have capacity to brew three batches of varying sizes at a time, and plans to bottle three staple varieties including a lager, an India pale ale, and perhaps a honey brown, said Livingstone.
Select specialty beers and seasonal brews will only be available on tap at the actual brewery.
Exactly how those beers are going to taste will be up to the brew master, he said.
Unlike the beer, the master brewer doesn’t plan to become a regular in the city. Besides getting the beer going, the master brewer will be spend the first six months training locals to take over the trade.
Nunavut Brewing Co. will be Canada’s most northern brewery, and not a moment too soon. Nunavut is currently the only province or territory in Canada that does not have a home brew.
“We saw an opportunity here,” said Livingstone.
While the craft beer market is booming elsewhere in Canada, beer in Nunavut is still shipped in from the South, which left Livingstone and his four business partners wondering, “Why can’t we make our own?”
“We can contribute something back to the Nunavut economy where the national chains really don’t do anything,” he said.
And, besides artwork, beer will be the only product manufactured in Iqaluit, said Livingstone. Due to city zoning, the brewery’s status as a manufacturer is one reason for its location, way out in the industrial area.
But Livingstone said being near the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park is perfect for tourism, and being near the river—which will supply the brewery with water—is ideal.
The city can’t provide enough trucked water to meet the brewery’s anticipated demand to keep the suds brewing—around 10,000 litres a day.
The company held a beer naming contest this spring which brought in more than a hundred submissions, he said. The names will be announced once the brewery is open.
Nunavut Brewing Co. beer will be sold through the Nunavut Liquor Corp. which means it will be available for sale at the new beer and wine store opening this summer. The company will also be permitted to export their beer outside the territory.
(12) Comments:
Somehow in Nunavut we can get a brewery facility going and open a beer and wine store but we can’t get any rehab center, other addictions related facilities or enhanced and much need mental health, wellness and healing facilities and services? It’s so upside down it’s enraging. Meanwhile our social ills escalate and alcohol being a factor in the majority of them. “Contribute something back to Nunavut”? No thanks!! Priorities people!!!!
This is sooo fun!!
I find it pathetically ironic and sad that a community that has perhaps been victimized more than any other in Canada by alcohol abuse has allowed a brewery to be built and operated its midst. I’m not saying close the bars and the beer and wine store. But, to allow a large commercial brewery to be established here? My God. What is the world coming to?
Hold on let me guess the water will come from our Fresh water river , will this company be paying for Nunavut water River to Iqaluit Not to the City of Iqaluit , witch the city of Iqaluit can’t handle our own tax funds right ,
let us know this in advance how much water is taken from the river once the flow started flowing to the plant every liter of it ,
Yup #1 business start first selling booze than ( rehab center, other addictions related facilities or enhanced and much need mental health, wellness and healing facilities and services ) soon after big issues comes in .
Eye’s and ears
@#1 and #3 This isn’t a government project, it’s private sector. It wasn’t a question of this or a rehab centre. It’s also not a “large commercial brewery.” The Dept. of Finance has made a good case for the beer and wine store - the harm comes from people pounding vodka, not $10 pints of IPA. This craft beer is completely in line with that.
I’m glad it’s being built, but I have my doubts that it will succeed - I’m not sure enough people here have the appreciation for craft beer. It’s a Molson Canadian kind of town.
hey 3. regardless where it is produced, beer is being drank in Nunavut. This venture will likely replace some imports from the South and provide local jobs.
good luck boys and toss one back for me.
WHINE WHINE WHINE.
I can not believe all the wailing and gnashing of teeth here, the perpetual pity party just never ends does it?
Question : does going to the tasting room mean we get free beer?
Is the water from Sylvia Grinnell be filtered or just taken directly to the brewery?
I am ever so curious how this business expects to get fresh water from Sylvia Grinnell without negatively impacting our beautiful territorial park and river. While the brewery is located in the industrial zone neighbouring the park, they’re claiming that their water will originate from the Sylvia Grinnell river.
Are they going to trudge a pipe through our park?! I hope not!! Are they going to drastically increase commercial traffic within a territorial park with water trucks?! They better not!! Will it get to the point that they pull so much water a day or introduce pollutants from pulling the water from the river (think dirt, gas and oil from the trucks) that fishing downstream becomes impacted?!
While I do love beer, ruining a park in order to get the water to make it is a ridiculous proposition! Iqaluit is blessed to have Sylvia Grinnell, let’s not allow greed for profits and a desire to drink mediocre craft beers get in the way of preserving the gifts nature has provided us.
Is that another name for the partners personal bar? When is the public consultation?
#1 it was explained awhile ago that it’s up to the interested public to form a rehab centre.
Good riddance. The staff are treated like garbage, the restaurant is sad and depressing and the two of them don’t even live in Iqaluit. Not having your lease renewed is a chance you take when you choose to rent. There are other commercial properties in town and they had time to make other arrangements.