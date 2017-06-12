NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut boy, 11, injured, but “stable” after Arviat firearms incident: RCMP

Police responded to a call involving firearms and two boys, 14 and 11

June 12, 2017 - 5:55 pm

An 11-year old boy from Arviat is in Winnipeg where he is recovering from a bullet wound to his abdomen, police say.

The RCMP said in a June 12 release that at about 9 a.m. June 12, members of the RCMP detachment in Arviat responded to a firearms call involving two boys—a 14-year-old and an 11-year old.

“The eleven year old was located with a bullet wound to his abdomen,” the RCMP said in a news release.

After being taken to the local health centre in this community of roughly 3,000, the 11-year-old boy went by medevac to Winnipeg for further treatment, the release said.

The RCMP said it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The injured boy is reported to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.