Nunavut beefs up immunization to quell whooping cough outbreak

Over 100 cases of the infection detected in Baffin, Kivalliq regions

Nunavut's health minister George Hickes gets his flu shot in Iqaluit last month. The territorial health department plans to immunize all students from Grades 6-9 against whooping cough by the end of the year. (FILE PHOTO)

November 11, 2016 - 1:10 pm

Health officials in Nunavut plan to immunize all secondary students between Grades 6 and 9 against whooping cough by the end of 2016, to help prevent the spread of what officials say is the largest outbreak on record.

Since March 2016, when the first cases of the respiratory infection were confirmed in Pond Inlet, whooping cough, or pertussis, has spread to communities throughout the Qikiqtani region and more recently to the Kivalliq.

At last count, in mid-October, the health department had counted over 100 active cases in Pond Inlet, Hall Beach, Igloolik, Cape Dorset and Naujaat.

Whooping cough is highly-contagious bacterial infection marked by a cough, followed by high-pitched inhalation.

Whooping cough can be spread to anyone but the most severe cases of the infection are seen in children under the age of one.

To prevent the spread to other communities, the Government of Nunavut has moved the scheduled immunization, called Tdap, to Grade 6, the GN said in a Nov. 10 release.

Health officials plan to immunize all students in Grades 6, 7, 8 and 9 before the Christmas holidays at the end of December.

Nunavut’s health department said it’s “committed to preventing further spread to other communities.”

Families should expect to hear from their local health centres about immunization schedules, the department said, and may also request parents complete an immunization consent form.

Nunavummiut should be aware of the symptoms of whooping cough, which include a low fever and a cough which is mild at first and then becomes deep and rapid, followed by a whooping sound.

These symptoms typically start seven to 10 days after a person has been exposed to someone infected with whooping cough, and can last for six to 10 weeks.

Whooping cough is treatable with an antibiotic, although early diagnosis is important.