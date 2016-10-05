Nunavut wants more details on Trudeau government’s carbon pricing plan
Ottawa has promised to take "unique nature" of North into account
The Government of Nunavut isn’t happy with the federal government’s plan to impose carbon pricing on all jurisdictions that don’t already have one, but the territory is still waiting to hear if it’s eligible for some exemptions.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Oct. 3 his plans to implement carbon pricing, a scheme to force provinces and territories to place a surcharge or levy of $10 per tonne of carbon-based fuel starting in 2018, and increasing to $50 per tonne by 2022.
Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna has sided with his territorial counterparts on the issue, saying an imposed national tax on carbon could damage the northern economy.
“The geographic remoteness and harsh winter climate of Nunavut force high transportation and energy costs on Nunavummiut,” Taptuna said in an Oct. 4 statement, following Trudeau’s announcement.
“A price on carbon would likely inflict substantial costs on the people of Nunavut, yet achieve little reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
But Taptuna said his government has been assured by Trudeau and the federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna that the “unique nature” of the North will be taken into account.
“We await those details,” Taptuna said.
Taptuna said Nunavut’s greenhouse gas emissions account for just 0.1 per cent of Canada’s total emissions, about the same ratio as its population compared with the rest of Canada.
The territory’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2013-2013 were 700,000 tonnes (the GN did not provide emission statistics for other years).
British Columbia already has a carbon tax in place, while Alberta has plans to implement its own in 2018.
Quebec joined a cap-and-trade program in 2014, a system in which the government puts a limit on the overall level of carbon pollution from industry, while Ontario plans to do the same next year.
Provincial governments that have their own carbon pricing plans in place keep that revenue, while the federal government has said it will also return any imposed carbon tax revenue to the jurisdiction where it was paid.
(3) Comments:
I think the single biggest argument on why Nunavut should seek some sort of exemption is the fact that 100% of Nunavut’s power generation is from diesel generators. Unlike anywhere else in Canada. Does anyone else remember the display in front of Nakasuk school where they put 150 45 gallon barrels. It was to show the Iqaluit alone uses 150 45 gallon barrels to power Iqaluit EACH DAY.
Ok, I am waiting for the rows of people to stand up and say; Yes I still believe Trudeau will listen and be open to the needs of the North and work collaboratively with us. Instead he is trying to ram programs and policies down our throat. An extra 11 cents a litre, Trudeau has no idea the damage that will result. He will tell you that this will be “revenue neutral”. What the hell does that mean? Higher air fares (if that is even possible), food rates will rise, in the end we will end up paying for this. This should be a lesson for future elections, put a Liberal in power, you are bound to get it in the end.
A carbon tax is simultaneously a deterrent to using fossil fuels and an incentive to finding and using alternative energy sources.
I applaud the government for implementing this. It’s time governments everywhere started taking green energy sources more seriously.