NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut attempted murder case back in court in February

Baker Lake's Gordon Panika caused an armed standoff in November

The case of Gordon Panika, charged in connection with a November 2016 gun incident, attempted murder and standoff in Baker Lake, is expected back in court in February.

January 17, 2017 - 1:10 pm

A man charged with attempted murder following an early morning standoff last November in Baker Lake will make his next appearance next month at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Gordon Panika faces one count of attempted murder, after being alleged to have shot Theophile “Theo” Panika inside a residence in Baker Lake on Nov. 28, 2016.

Panika also faces an additional charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to Twitter and media statements released at the time of the shooting, Nov. 28, RCMP officers responded to a residence in Baker Lake’s 4000 block after receiving reports of a shooting at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The suspect barricaded himself within the building that the shooting took place, but surrendered peacefully to police a few hours later.

The victim, identified in court filings as Theo Panika, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the community’s local heath centre.

Lawyers met at Nunavut’s Court of Justice, Jan. 10, and elected to adjourn proceedings until Feb. 17, when Gordon Panika is scheduled to appear in court by video from the Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit.