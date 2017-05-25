Nunavut Arctic College colours fall flat at Iqaluit council
Gray and white addition to Nunatta campus compared to “the inside of a smoker’s lung”
Iqaluit city councillors made more than a few snarky remarks over a proposed charcoal colour scheme for Nunavut Arctic College’s new Iqaluit campus building during a presentation by designers, May 24.
Construction on the $30-million project, which will vastly expand capacity at NAC’s flagship campus, is expected to begin this summer.
But illustrative analogies to “the inside of a smoker’s lung,” as described by Coun. Simon Nattaq, pointed at a larger issue some councillors had with being cut out of the design stage.
Coordinators from Nunavut Arctic College and the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services made their presentation with only weeks to go before construction on the project is set to begin in mid-June—allowing little room for municipal input.
Deputy Mayor Romeyn Stevenson said the city should have been kept in the loop during the two-year design process, which could have allowed the city and government to coordinate on infrastructure and road access to the expanded campus.
“We would have been better served as council even when the design wasn’t completed,” Stevenson told the CGS’ capital projects director, Paul Mulak, who admitted the presentation was delayed until the project design was finalized.
“[We] hesitated to come forward with a presentation when we knew the design was going to change,” Mulak said.
The sleek, modern design of the new building is said to take inspiration from the surrounding landscape, NAC vice president Eric Corneau told council.
“We steered away from just designing a plain box,” he said.
The two-floor, open concept building will sit alongside the current Nunatta campus building, attached by an enclosed walkway.
The shape and primary colours of the building—charcoal black with tinted white windows—is supposed to resemble a mountain with snow cover, Corneau said, adding that the existing Nunatta building will have its own colours changed to match.
“But the colour sucks,” said Coun. Joanasie Akumalik, who nonetheless still supported the project.
“I still don’t buy the charcoal colour, especially if you’re going to blend it to the other one.”
Mulak told council that the design used one of four colour schemes proposed for the project.
Project co-ordinators will meet with the city’s planning and development department in the coming weeks to address any concerns with the design, Mulak said.
“We don’t have a lot of time but we’ll do what we can,” he said.
While design on the building has been ongoing for two years, the project didn’t fully take off until the federal government committed more than $10 million in funding last November.
That will be added to the roughly $19 million in funding already committed from the GN.
Corneau said the purpose of the building will be almost entirely academic in its focus, with some space allocated for administration.
That means capacity issues for student housing, created after the closure of the Ukkivik residence two years ago, will remain unaddressed by the new facility.
Corneau said the NAC will continue leasing space for its students in nearby housing, and that they just recently closed a request-for-proposals for additional units.
“I expect in the coming years we’re going to be looking at opportunities to expand,” he said.
But, he added, “that’s further down the road.”
Mulak told councillors that the successful bid for building the facility was awarded to Kudlik Construction Ltd., the same company that built the city’s new aquatic centre and is a subcontractor in the soon-to-be-opened airport terminal.
(15) Comments:
Why build a building and no housing? What use will it be, it’s just like the department of education restructuring its jobs and posting jobs with no housing, get you act together arctic college and quit playing politics as usual, all future planning projects must consider housing!
I really wish that buildings in town would be built more for functionality than ridiculous design. It’s just plain ugly.
How much wasted space is in the building plan because they wanted a weird shape instead of a cube or rectangle shaped building?
I like the colours. I think it will stand out and look sharp in winter. What I am more interested however, is the city feeling like they are not in the loop with the project. While the city is going ahead with plans for Joamie court, bringing an influx of new students to the joamie region… I hope the city will do their best to keep the department of education in the loop with their progress so as to ensure upwards 100 extra kids (potentially possible with joamie court and the new development going up by the raven)don’t arrive to a school that will not physically be able to support them, or to a school that won’t have enough teachers to support them without breaking cap sizes. I just hope there is mindfulness that new developments affect all aspects of our community and planning should be happening simultaneously…not cart before horse or with one division not considering how others will be affected. This article seemed to be the perfect opportunity to bring that forward.
What a hideous montrosity. It looks like a giant turd.
To #3, Nunavut has no class cap sizes. Has never had class cap sizes.
We already have beautiful mountains with snow on them to look at, we don’t need a building that looks like one! The architects just like to be “artsy” at the expense of the project. How much more will this shape cost than a building that looks more like the existing college?
You are right - wrong wording. Student to teacher ratio. https://www.google.ca/amp/www.cbc.ca/amp/1.3451078
In the artist picture, beautiful spring flowers bloom meaning it is warm out.
However people wear heavy winter parkas, with their hoods up when approaching this strange, cold moldy trap of depression looking educational building.
Oh sorry…. is this really the set for Hollywood’s new psychopath horror movie?
But if it really is an educational building, it becomes suspicious why Arctic College desires such a negative physiological imprint building on young minds.
Name the beer… how about name this building.
A vanity piece takes priority over student learning, classrooms and accommodations! What a joke! Arctic College continues its decline into insignificance. Where is the leadership????
I don’t know that the college has any more room to decline. They need a shake up. Programs are being set up to fail by the college itself. It should be a place that we are all proud of but it’s not. Get rid of those old boys in there and replace them with people truly aspiring to make education opportunities better, not just keep their jobs
First, thanks to CBC News for reporting this news so well. Nunatsiaq News is clearly biased and subjective in how they are treating and reporting this news as this news does not include all the facts. Thanks to the College for being able to secure this funding within a short time frame, for such an important milestone for Nunavut! When you compare this article with the one produced by CBC, you will find that Nunatsiaq is using the worst pictures of the campus, staff and the meanest comments, while CBC is representing the whole project extremely well, presenting both views.To Nunatsiaq and all the people commenting here, you are perpetuating the desire of youth not pursuing studies… Keep being negative and complaining about everything…. So sad to read where people are at when good news come out.
Could not ask more for students and future students, this is much better than old res and when you look at the photos posted by CBC the inside is absolutely amazing. Big thanks to our leaders!
I have true admiration for the people who have been able to come up with this campus with such a short timeline. Thanks Eric and Paul! You guys rock:)NAC is moving towards the right direction…
I’m so tired and sick of hearing nunavummiut complaining at everything even when good things happen. We as adults need to support such initiative and encourage to do more, not destroying what is being built… If you can’t do it yourself then at least be thankful for what others are doing for us. Stop complaining! Also agree with Franc, thanks Eric and Paul! Yes, NAC is moving towards the right direction and I can only see positive. Collaboration is key, not destruction. I look forward taking part of this new college.
With all the issues related to school fires etc. why would you choose a building colour that already looks scorched!
Nunavut communities need more colour that feels optimistic not a lack thereof…