NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut Arctic College art student’s creations merit BMO award

Anne Qammaniq-Hellwig's headbands receive top Nunavut honour

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Anne Qammaniq-Hellwig's three traditional qaurutiit or headbands, seen here, will go on display in Toronto this November. (HANDOUT PHOTO) Anne Qammaniq-Hellwig's three traditional qaurutiit or headbands, seen here, will go on display in Toronto this November. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

August 11, 2017 - 4:00 pm

An Iqaluit art school student has won the Bank of Montreal BMO 1st Art award for Nunavut.

Anne Qammaniq-Hellwig, a student in the fine arts program at Nunavut Arctic College, was among the finalists from all territories and provinces who “vividly demonstrate the excellence and promise of Canada’s newest generation of artists.”

Her submission features three traditional qaurutiit or headbands. The materials usedd includes copper, seal bones, glass beads, sterling silver and freshwater pearls.

BMO 1st Art competition celebrates the creativity of art school students from more than 100 post-secondary institutions across Canada.

Every year, the BMO Financial Group invites the deans and instructors of undergraduate-level programs in studio art to select three students from their graduating classes.

Qammaniq-Hellwig, the winner for Nunavut, and the regional winners receive a $7,500 award.

All winning entries for 2017 will be on display at the 1st Art! 2017 exhibition, held at the Justina M. Barnicke Gallery in Toronto from Nov. 16 to Dec.16.