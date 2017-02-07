NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut and Ottawa hoping to grow tourism in Qikiqtarjuaq

Baffin Island hamlet wants to capitalize on growing cruise ship opportunities

The Hamlet of Qikiqtarjuaq hopes to use more than $300,000 in upcoming funding to continue growing its local tourism sector which got a big boost in 2015 with the construction of this cultural and interpretive centre. (FILE PHOTO) The Hamlet of Qikiqtarjuaq hopes to use more than $300,000 in upcoming funding to continue growing its local tourism sector which got a big boost in 2015 with the construction of this cultural and interpretive centre. (FILE PHOTO)

The Hamlet of Qikiqtarjuaq has its eyes set on a growing tourism industry, thanks to a cash infusion from Ottawa and Nunavut into the small Baffin Island community.

The federal minister responsible for CanNor, Navdeep Bains, announced Feb. 3 that his department is partnering with the Government of Nunavut to channel more than $242,000 in funding earmarked to “develop and grow tourism in Qikiqtarjuaq.”

That bill will be split evenly between Nunavut and Ottawa, and will be added to smaller contributions from the Kakivak Association and hamlet bringing the total amount closer to $304,000.

Qikiqtarjuaq’s senior administrative officer, Geela Kooneeliusie, said the money will be used to enhance services at the community’s existing cultural centre, while also expanding the role of its newly-formed “tourism director” position.

“This money will also help the municipality assess areas identified as deficiencies in tourism development including available accommodations and cultural tourism programming offered within the community,” Kooneeliusie told Nunatsiaq News in a statement, Feb. 6.

The hamlet will also use the money to develop a marketing strategy, online services and a cruise ship program for visiting tourists.

The CanNor announcement follows a similar commitment in funding made in 2015 when the same partners funneled about $308,000 to the hamlet for the development of its cultural centre.

The community of 500 has advocated in the past for money to invest in its sea port infrastructure—including for both its fisheries industry and to accommodate the growing number of cruise ships navigating the Northwest Passage during the summer months.

Passenger vessel tourism has nearly quadrupled in Nunavut from the 11 voyages recorded in 2005 to 40 in 2015, according to data from Nunavut’s department of economic development and transportation.

According to those statistics, that’s nearly 4,000 passengers visiting Nunavut each year by boat.

“We are excited to share our culture and community with visitors and have been working tirelessly with our regional and federal partners to continue to grow this economic sector which is both creating employment for our residents while at the same time, allowing our residents the opportunity to become part of a global community,” Qikiqtarjuaq’s mayor, Mary Killktee, said in an accompanying news release.