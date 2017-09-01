NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut airport removes bank machine to curb break-ins

"It’s unfortunate that it had to be removed"

STEVE DUCHARME



The airport at Rankin Inlet has experienced eight break-ins in as many months, with the target most often being the ATM machine. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER) The airport at Rankin Inlet has experienced eight break-ins in as many months, with the target most often being the ATM machine. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)

September 01, 2017 - 8:00 am

A string of break-and-enters at Rankin Inlet’s airport has caused the building’s automated banking machine—which airport managers believe was the motivation behind several illegal forays into the closed terminal late at night—to be removed.

The community’s airport terminal building was broken into eight times in as many months, resulting in vandalism and damages, according to a notice posted on a Rankin Inlet Facebook group Aug. 30 by the Nunavut Airport Division.

The RCMP confirmed to Nunatsiaq News on Aug. 31 that four separate investigations into alleged break-and-enters at the Rankin Inlet airport were opened in August, with one investigation leading to charges against two adults and one minor.

The estimated property damaged reported by the airport manager was $20,000, the RCMP said.

The director of Nunavut Airports, Todd McKay, said most of the damage was caused to the buildings mag-lock doors.

A video surveillance system installed at the airport in 2014 allows airport staff to easily review each break-in the following morning.

Along with some instances of actual vandalism or theft within the building, many of the people who forced their way into the terminal did so simply to use the ATM to withdraw their own money, McKay said.

Automated teller machines have become popular targets for theft in Nunavut.

Thieves in Arviat broke into the airport there in April 2016 and made off with the whole machine.

Thieves in Iqaluit did the same thing in December 2016 when they stole an ATM from the Tumiit Plaza.

Airport management contacted the ATM’s owner to remove the machine from the building on Aug. 29.

“It’s unfortunate that it had to be removed, but the repeated break-ins were too much,” McKay said.

“The ATM machine has been removed. This is a warning if you come into the building in any way after hours when the doors are clearly locked, you will be caught and prosecuted,” Jason Todd, the transportation programs officer with the Government of Nunavut, said in a public notification on the Rankin Inlet Facebook page.