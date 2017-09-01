Nunavut airport removes bank machine to curb break-ins
"It’s unfortunate that it had to be removed"
A string of break-and-enters at Rankin Inlet’s airport has caused the building’s automated banking machine—which airport managers believe was the motivation behind several illegal forays into the closed terminal late at night—to be removed.
The community’s airport terminal building was broken into eight times in as many months, resulting in vandalism and damages, according to a notice posted on a Rankin Inlet Facebook group Aug. 30 by the Nunavut Airport Division.
The RCMP confirmed to Nunatsiaq News on Aug. 31 that four separate investigations into alleged break-and-enters at the Rankin Inlet airport were opened in August, with one investigation leading to charges against two adults and one minor.
The estimated property damaged reported by the airport manager was $20,000, the RCMP said.
The director of Nunavut Airports, Todd McKay, said most of the damage was caused to the buildings mag-lock doors.
A video surveillance system installed at the airport in 2014 allows airport staff to easily review each break-in the following morning.
Along with some instances of actual vandalism or theft within the building, many of the people who forced their way into the terminal did so simply to use the ATM to withdraw their own money, McKay said.
Automated teller machines have become popular targets for theft in Nunavut.
Thieves in Arviat broke into the airport there in April 2016 and made off with the whole machine.
Thieves in Iqaluit did the same thing in December 2016 when they stole an ATM from the Tumiit Plaza.
Airport management contacted the ATM’s owner to remove the machine from the building on Aug. 29.
“It’s unfortunate that it had to be removed, but the repeated break-ins were too much,” McKay said.
“The ATM machine has been removed. This is a warning if you come into the building in any way after hours when the doors are clearly locked, you will be caught and prosecuted,” Jason Todd, the transportation programs officer with the Government of Nunavut, said in a public notification on the Rankin Inlet Facebook page.
(8) Comments:
So let me get that straight, someone broke in after hours to withdraw money from his own account?
Hey bud, have you never heard the term “time stamp” before? Your withdrawal record includes who you are and what time the withdrawal was made.
No better proof of your actions then that could be available to the cops and the crown for your prosecution. Sheesh!
This has got to be an entirely new level of stupidity!
Breaking into an Airport to use the ATM machine, this is worlds dumbest criminals material. Thanks for the laugh though!
You have to be some kind of stupid to break and enter just to use a bank machine. But then again, no has ever accused the criminal element within Nunavut of having a surplus of intelligence. Unfortunately now everyone else has to pay for their stupidity.
If dumb criminals, it must be easy to continuously break into the Rankin Inlet airport. Even with cameras.
Last winter the main entry door wasn’t closed at night and the blizzard blew 3 feet of snow deep 12feet long into the airport building. The heating bill must of cost big bucks.
Does this mean the Gov is too lazy to have a secure airport at night? Isn’t there air traffic worker(s) upstairs 24/7?
Seems odd the Gov will spend mega bucks every year for the next 30 years for Iqaluit airport with ATM(s), but cannot securely lock Rankin Inlet airport because it has one ATM machine inside.
Or is the ATM being kicked-out being used as cover, so dollars will not be spent to secure the doors? Who cares if travelers in the Kivalliq are inconvenienced. Just point the finger at dumb criminals who easily enter a few door airport.
Northern Guy (#3) said it right:
“Unfortunately now everyone else has to pay for their stupidity.”
The airport becomes less prestigious, the business suffers, the customers get less services, the community moves steps back… but I guess it’s still easier to kick out the business than it is to try prevent crime…
Yeah, I guess what was done for people breaking into hospitals was that they hired security guards… and in Nunavut Schools too… hiring guards to work on the break an enters in crime infested Nunavut… but let’s not support local businesses and economies… just kill them… I mean, Nunavut Airports, a section of the Department of “Economic Development” and Transportation probably doesn’t have a Economic Development priority… Actually, no, the very existence of airports in Nunavut has a great Economic Development impact… so I take that back.. Gosh, I’m getting so confused… If only there was a way that you could permit businesses and prevent crime at the same time!!
“Airport management contacted the ATM’s owner to remove the machine from the building on Aug. 29.”
I think the Arviat one was owned by The Northwest Company… in which case they can handle this loss and I have little sympathy for them and the ridiculous fees they charge - Nunavut Aiports asking them to move out would only be a service to the community… But if it’s really a small local business, then too bad the business is probably harmed significantly…
In this article, lucky First Air!:
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/first-air-iqaluit-security-1.3897184
At least the break in occurred off the airport site… Otherwise the airport might ask the airline to move out of the airport…
And at least the Pond Inlet Hamlet did this and thankfully it prevented Nunavut Airports from asking the Airlines to get out of the Pond Inlet airport…:
http://www.nnsl.com/frames/newspapers/2012-04/apr23_12cn.html