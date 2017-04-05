NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP arrest three men after indoor weekend shooting

Men, now in custody, allegedly fired shots April 2 while children were at home

April 05, 2017 - 11:29 am

Nunavut police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that took place in a Pangnirtung residence where children were president.

The RCMP said April 4 that there were a number of occupants there at the time, including children, although no one was injured in the shooting incident.

On April 2, the RCMP detachment in Pangnirtung received a call just after midnight about shots fired inside a home.

When officers arrived, they discovered three bullet holes in the living room window, which had also caused damage to the interior ceiling, the RCMP said in an April 4 release.

The RCMP members later arrested three men, aged 19, 20 and 23. The men now face charges, which include the reckless discharge of an firearm, attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

One of the men has also been charged with breach of a firearms prohibition.

All three men will remain in custody until they appear May 2 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

“The discharge of a firearm in a careless manner can have disastrous consequences, especially when it involves a dwelling house with occupants inside,” the RCMP said.