Nunavik’s public housing office cancels evictions for 2017
KMHB will take a year to consider other ways to get tenants to pay up
The Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau has decided against issuing eviction notices this year to Nunavik’s public housing tenants who are behind in paying rent.
The KMHB’s board of directors voted last week to cancel evictions in 2017 and instead look at other ways to encourage Nunavimmiut tenants to pay up.
“The board decided to take a year off to think about the process,” said Marie-Christine Vanier, a spokesperson at the housing office.
“No one likes to evict anyone,” she said. “And they felt they didn’t have enough information to make that decision.”
Nunavik’s public housing office must deal with millions in unpaid rent every year.
The agency only started issuing eviction notices in 2010 to tenants who owed more than $10,000 in rent.
For its first round of evictions, the KMHB gave tenants time to respond and pay at least part of their rent arrears, sending them “last chance” letters and then advising them before the arrival of a bailiff to serve the formal eviction papers.
But evictions cause an uproar in the region each fall. Nunavimmiut have complained that, in a region with a major housing shortage, evictions essentially leave tenants homeless.
“There aren’t any options left,” Vanier acknowledged. “Once [renters] are evicted, they might not have anywhere to go.”
At the same time, the KMHB has accumulated millions of dollars in arrears since 2000 that it’s struggled to collect.
The housing office didn’t have an updated tally on unpaid rent in 2017. But its arrears sat at $17.8 million in 2015—the highest the KHMB had seen so far.
Vanier said Nunavimmiut are relieved and welcome the KMHB’s decision.
Some Nunavimmiut public housing tenants may have received initial eviction notices in August, before KMHB directors made the decision to cancel evictions this year—though all evictions are cancelled for the year, she confirmed.
“But it doesn’t mean we won’t do evictions next year,” Vanier said. “It’s a time of reflection, to think of other ways to encourage people to pay rent.”
(15) Comments:
That is , a lot of money owed in arrears for a small poplulation. I would love to see the list.
Many thanks to KMHB’s wise decision. Shows us your care for your people. Thank you for giving a second chance. This is difficult for everybody but, we are inuit who cares for each other. Therefore, for those whom are given a second chance, start now to pay as much as you can in order to keep a home for yourself and family. Show them you can, you are able. Good luck!
lol if I was in social housing and I saw this I would NEVER-EVER pay my bill again lol, and people wonder why housing isn’t building more houses.
You want to fix overcrowding, poverty, low education. then buck the frig up, and be responsible.
Anyone that owes more then $10K (which is essentially a years rent - minimum) should get kicked out. If there are no housing alternatives - THEN PAY YOUR DANG BILL - common sense really, but that lacks a lot in most small northern communities. (I know blame it on the GN/Housing/White guy). Everywhere else in Canada there are consequences to your actions/ or lack of actions.
SOCIAL housing is a joke, and the next generation will see social housing disappear as it’s abused and there is no more funding. Anyone who thinks it will get better should wise up. Your kids and grandkids are screwed.
I agree very much with *3
i’m a bit baffled by the decision… i mean there is a long process of trying to make deals and recup some money from people before an eviction is done. They don’t go just hey - you’re out! it takes months and notices after notices ...
I agree with #3 ... why the heck pay when this kind of decisions are made.
I was paying debts for 20 yrs straight, bills of all kinds…finally paid them all the past year and a big load was lifted off me. Discipline & determination will do wonders and now I am able to help others in need and can also begin new debt free life. Thinking of purchasing atv, outboard canoe…am allowed but also content with what I have..counting my blessings. KMHB is doing the right thing giving more time to tenants to pay up. If I can pay off my debts so can you. Be debt free & change…budgeting is wise and even rationing during…your children and grandkids benefit in leaps & bounds.
Yah this is awesome news, I owe $10,000 now and by next year I’ll owe $20,000.00, then they’ll discuss if I should get evicted again (which I might luck out and not get evicted). Even if I do I’ll just move in with my relative, sure it might be over crowded for a bit but oh well, I’ll just complain that Housing isn’t doing enough, eventually one of my other relatives will have space and I’ll just move around; and who knows in 15-20 years maybe Housing will just write-off what I owe as bad debt .
!Said sarcastically!
You have to love the “it will fix itself if we are nice approach”.
Life just keeps getting better here
I bet they have a long waiting list that keeps getting longer. What a slap in the face to the tenants that pay. Consequences should be no pay = eviction.
yes I agree also with #3 as stated in the story evictions will continue in 2018 the kmhb b.o.d felt it should review the eviction process in place so as to not burden other family members and contribute to overcrowding,in the south you get evicted and you are able to perhaps get another place to rent.yes there is a problem and yes we are sending the wrong message to our 3,500 tenants,but this is a temporary measure only.
As usual, the housing bureau have no spine so everyone ends up rewarding the freeloaders.
If you’re a young family looking at waiting on a housing list for years, it must feel great to know that people who don’t pay their rent are enjoying a nice warm and safe space while you couch-surf with the kids.
The Board decided to take a year off? They have been off for many years already. Take a hard look at the evolution/longevity of KMHB and make some hard decisions. Stop allocating houses to unemployed people just for popularity. Its time to step aside and let the SHQ take over social housing. This is a huge disappointment for us tenants who are paying our rent every month and not drinking our rent money away. Please make the list public.
I pay my rent every month and look after my house. When , all my bill are paid , then , i go to the co-op on Fridays and pick up my beer, stand in line with some of these delinquents, who couldn t care less.
wrong comment #2, when you own $$$ for essentials; pay up….is this the nation of gimme gimme gimme? I bet you these ppl with arrears have no problem with bingo cards and nevada pull tickets at 300$/week to spent, if not more….if combined owned is paid, it’s about 6 new houses a year for your region.
I live in public housing and hearing about those who are not paying their rent is sad and frustrating. I have to pay mine every month. Do you expect free hand outs where ever you go? Housing already pays your heat, water, sewage and garbage, how hard is it to pay your rent?
I’m sure you pay your other bills ie. cable, phone, internet, etc. Those are EXTRAS!!! Pay what you need first to live which would be your HOUSE! Stop mooching off the government and then crying poor me. If you do not pay your rent and owe over $10,000 and you have been given multiple chances then you deserve to be evicted.