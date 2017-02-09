NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik’s population grows, but slows from last census: StatsCan

The region's 2016 population is 13,188 across its 14 communities

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavik's largest community, Kuujjuaq, grew from 2,375 residents in 2011 to 2,754 in 2016, an increase of 16 per cent. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Nunavik's largest community, Kuujjuaq, grew from 2,375 residents in 2011 to 2,754 in 2016, an increase of 16 per cent. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

February 09, 2017 - 7:00 am

New census data released this week by Statistics Canada shows the region of Nunavik saw a nine per cent bump in its population between 2011 and 2016.

Although the Inuit region of northern Quebec is not enumerated as a distinct region under the federal census, the combined population of the region’s 14 communities grew from 12,090 residents in 2011 to 13,188 in 2016.

The increase is more than twice the growth seen throughout the rest of Quebec, where the population grew 3.3 per cent over the last five years to reach 8,164, 361.

But Nunavik’s nine-per cent increase was below Nunavut’s 12.7 per cent growth rate registered in the 2016 census.

And the region’s growth was still lower that the 12 per cent growth rate is saw between 2006 and 2011.

Throughout the region, all but one of Nunavik’s 14 communities saw population increases. Its largest municipality, Kuujjuaq, grew by almost 400 residents or 16 per cent, registering a population of 2,754.

Nunavik’s second largest community, Puvirnituq, grew by five per cent to reach a population of 1,779, while neighbouring Inukjuak was close behind, growing 10 per cent to reach a population of 1,757.

The community that grew the most over the last census period was Tasiujaq, the Ungava Bay village of 369, whose population increased by 21.8 per cent between 2011 and 2016.

The only community that saw decline was Umiujaq, population 442, which lost two residents since 2011.

The overall growth can be credited to Nunavik’s high fertility rate, although that rate hasn’t been calculated for the region since 2008, when it was 3.2 children per woman.

Nunavut’s fertility rate sits at 2.9 per cent.

Across Canada, Inuit are the youngest and fastest growing Indigenous population. Canadian Inuit numbered roughly 63,000 following the 2011 census, and Statistics Canada projects that population will reach 95,000 by 2036.