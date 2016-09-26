NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik’s education committees up for election

Communities to hold elections Sept. 27

Nunavik's community-based education committees take part in local schools' decision making and act as advisory bodies to the Kativik School Board's council of commissioners. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

September 26, 2016 - 11:45 am

Nunavimmiut in each of the region’s communities will get a chance to elect new education committees this week.

The community-based councils take part in local schools’ decision making and act as advisory bodies to the Kativik School Board’s council of commissioners.

Nominations for committee member candidates closed Sept. 20, a week ahead of the election, which is set for Sept. 27.

Nunavik residents aged 18 years old and up can cast a ballot that day. A list of candidates is posted at each school, where most of the voting will be hosted.

The number of committee members up for election in each of Nunavik’s 14 communities varies from five to eight members. Each elected member will serve a term of two years.

Once members are elected, the new committee then appoints a president to serve the same length term.