Nunavik’s annual dog sled race set for for March 27 start
"We believe we are reaching our ultimate goal, to ensure the return of the qimmituinnaq"
Thirteen dog teams will take off from Umiujaq March 27 as part of Nunavik’s 16th annual dog team race.
Ivakkak 2017 teams will navigate the Hudson coast this year, stopping in Inukjuak, Puvirnituq and Akulivik en route to the race’s finish line in Ivujivik.
Ivakkak has grown into a popular winter tradition throughout Nunavik in the 16 years since it first launched. Makivik Corp. created the event in 2011 to encourage Nunavimmiut to maintain the tradition of dog sledding, a practice that was nearly lost to the region following the killing of Inuit dogs in the 1950s and 1960s.
“We continue to see the youth and the elders active in this lifestyle and we believe we are reaching our ultimate goal, to ensure the return of the qimmituinnaq, the Inuit sled dog, which was vital to Inuit survival across the North,” said Andy Moorhouse, Makivik’s vice-president of economic development, in a March 14 release.
“We wish all participants a safe and successful participation to this year’s race.”
Ivakkak typically moves to a different region each year. Last year, the race participants departed from Quaqtaq and heading south down Ungava Bay to the finish line in Kuujjuaq.
Tasiujaq musher Willie Cain Jr.,running his 13th Ivakkak race, and his mushing partner Daniel Cain Annahatak won the 2016 edition of the race with a total time of 30 hours and 55 minutes.
This year’s 13 dog teams will be accompanied along the race trial by Ivakkak’s lead co-ordinator, the support crew and a veterinarian.
Stay tuned for race updates or follow the race online at the Ivakkak website or at the race’s Facebook page.
(4) Comments:
Lets Go Kuujjuaq
It’s nice to see an indigenous breed used instead of those ridiculous “alaskan huskies”. Keep up the good work!
First of all good luck everyone who will join Ivakkak race 2017 with their beautiful dogs.
How about the Women?, what can they compete annually just like the men. Traditional and non traditional sewing competition? Throat singing competition? Fishing competition? hunting competition? What else?
What do you think? Nunavik Women.
I bet it won’t happen you know why . . . Money matters. But once in a our life time this could happen one time only.
Women have participated as competitors in Ivakkak since the beginning.
This year’s route and distance is particularly challenging—nearly the entire length of the eastern coast of Hudson Bay.
This should prove to be a truly epic contest.