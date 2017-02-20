NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik women’s organization hosts third annual conference

Saturviit to celebrate its ten-year anniversary

Saturviit Inuit Women's Association of Nunavik will host its third annual conference in Kangirsuk from March 27-31. (IMAGE COURTESY OF SATURVIIT) Saturviit Inuit Women's Association of Nunavik will host its third annual conference in Kangirsuk from March 27-31. (IMAGE COURTESY OF SATURVIIT)

February 20, 2017 - 8:30 am

Saturviit Inuit Women’s Association of Nunavik has invited Nunavimmiut women to attend its third annual women’s conference next month.

The regional conference, Arnaliat Nipingit 2017, will take place in Kangirsuk this year, from March 27 to March 31.

Saturviit offers funding for travel and accommodation for two women from each of Nunavik’s 14 communities to attend, plus another two representing the South.

Saturviit calls the five-day conference a “unique opportunity for Nunavik women to gather and share views on important issues such as family challenges, parenting, addiction, housing and child advocacy.”

“It will be a forum for women to express the challenges we face, but also a way to highlight the positive aspects of our lives and focus on our talents as mothers, entrepreneurs, artists and seamstresses,” the organization said in a Feb. 15 release.

The conference also marks Saturviit’s 10-year anniversary. Although Nunavik has had a women’s advocacy group dating back decades, it was officially re-launched in 2006 as Saturviit, which means “those who provide hope” in English.

The conference will also host the organization’s annual general meeting. Saturviit is lead by a board of directors representing the Hudson Strait, Hudson Bay and Ungava coasts as well as representative from southern Quebec.

Nunavimmiut women interested in attending Arnaliat Nipingit 2017 can download an application form here or contact the conference organizer Mary Nassak at (819) 935-4673.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.