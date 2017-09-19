NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik women still recover from Labour Day weekend hit-and-run

Jimmy Tooktoo, 29, faces three charges

A still screen from video footage taken Sept. 2 in Umiujaq shows a black vehicle just before a driver ran into two pedestrians.

September 19, 2017 - 11:50 am

Two Nunavik women continue to recover in Montreal after they were run down by a reckless driver earlier this month.

The two women, originally from Akulivik, were in Umiujaq during the long weekend when, on Sept. 2, a driver speeding through the Hudson coast village drove into the two women as they walked down a residential street.

One underwent surgery and had been listed in critical condition; the other suffered a broken leg and other minor injuries.

After the collision, the driver fled the scene and ran out of the community. Police didn’t arrest the man until two days later, on Sept. 4.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jimmy Tooktoo, remains in custody in Amos awaiting his next court appearance Sept. 26 in Kuujjuaraapik.

Tooktoo is charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and hit-and-run causing bodily harm.

The Sûreté du Québec provincial police force has taken over the investigation.