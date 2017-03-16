NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik woman makes sealskin boots, mitts for treatment centre campaign

Proceeds from raffle will help Isuarsivik raise money for a new facility

A raffle of these sealskin boots and mitts made by Samantha Ida David will help the Isuarsivik Treatment Centre in its effort to build a larger, more modern facility in Kuujjuaq. (PHOTO/FACEBOOK) A raffle of these sealskin boots and mitts made by Samantha Ida David will help the Isuarsivik Treatment Centre in its effort to build a larger, more modern facility in Kuujjuaq. (PHOTO/FACEBOOK)

A Kuujjuaq woman has used her impressive traditional sewing skills to raise money for the Isuarsivik Treatment Centre.

Samantha Ida David crafted kamiks and mitts which will be raffled off at the end of this month to support Isuarsivik’s project to build a larger, modern facility.

Isuarsivik has outgrown the centre’s 70-year-old building, which can only take in nine clients per six-week treatment cycle.

The estimated cost of the new building, which would include a daycare centre and staff housing, is between $17 million and $20 million, money that’s yet to be secured.

To help Isuarsivik’s fundraising efforts, David is now raffling the boots and mitts for $5 a ticket or five tickets for $20, with two draws to win. The draw will be called March 31 at 4 p.m.

If you don’t live in Kuujuaq, you can also contact David on Facebook. Electronic money transfers are also accepted for the raffle tickets although you’ll have to pay for the shipping if you win.

David received donations from Tullik and Tivi Galleries in Kuujjuaq for the kamiks, which are a size 7 1/2 in tanned sealskin, with fleece and sheepskin used for the duffles, and for the mitts, which are made of sealskin, black leather, with sheepskin lining and a fox fur trim.