Nunavik to develop, negotiate its own youth protection services
"The application of the law isn’t really appropriate to our way of life"
KUUJJUAQ—The Kativik Regional Government has pledged its support to an effort to revise Nunavik’s youth protection services, with the goal of better adapting those services to Inuit communities.
Youth protection has long been a sore spot in the region, where last year more than 2,000 Nunavik children were signalled to authorities, which indicates a child may be in danger.
Of that group, 374 children were placed in foster care. While youth protection makes efforts to place Nunavimmiut children with other Inuit families, a shortage means some children are sent to live with families in Montreal.
The Quebec government passed a new version of its youth protection act last year. That marks an opportunity for Nunavik to negotiate changes to section 37.5 of the act, which allows the province to enter into agreements with Indigenous communities to design and manage their own youth protection programs.
Mina Beaulne is the advisor to Nunavik’s integrated services for youth and families at the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Service, which will oversee the process.
She said the aim of Quebec’s legislation is both necessary and valuable.
“We all want our children to be protected,” she said during a presentation to KRG council in Kuujjuaq on Tuesday, Nov. 28. “But [the application of the law] isn’t really appropriate to our way of life.”
That had been flagged a decade ago in an investigation by Quebec’s human rights commission, which called on Nunavik communities to take action for the well-being of its children.
“They acknowledge that the application of the youth protection act was not well adapted to the reality of Nunavik,” Beaulne said.
The development of a special youth protection program is conditional on the support of Nunavik’s major organizations, Beaulne explained.
To do that, an Inuit working committee will host public consultations and draft recommendations on what the program should look like.
Beaulne pointed to the success of other First Nations in Quebec who’ve worked to develop their own programs.
The Atikamekw, a First Nation north of Montreal, have developed a plan that relies on family and community collaboration through the intervention process, rather than a legal approach, and all intervention is carried out in the Atikamekw language.
Since the nation has implemented the plan, Beaulne said the number of youth protection cases referred to the court has dropped from 80 per cent to 20 per cent.
But Nunavik also has an Inuit-focused model to look to.
The Qarmaapik family house in Kangiqsualujjuaq took home a $700,000 Arctic Inspiration Prize last year to build on a locally run safe house for families in crisis.
The house is staffed by a team of community health and social service providers, elders and educators who wanted to address the depression, addiction, post-traumatic stress and even incarceration that has prevented some parents from meeting their children’s needs.
“As a community we wanted to take things into our own hands,” said Kangiqsualujjuaq mayor Hilda Snowball.
Last March, Qamaarpik house reached an agreement with local health services to have its staff present during youth protection interventions.
Qamaarpik has been involved in 21 interventions since then, Snowball said.
She says there can still be resistance on the part of social service workers, but Snowball has asked the health centre to explain Qarmaapik’s role to staff who are new to the community.
“So I’m pushing us all to work together on this,” she said.
The new Inuit working group is set to meet for the first time on Dec. 11 to draft its mandate.
(8) Comments:
Yes, inuit needs to look after inuit children. But inuit need to address the neglect of inuit by inuit, first and foremost. Stop blaming outsiders who are at least trying to help with all the neglect of inuit by inuit. Get the people interested in caring for their children. A case of beer or a joint seems to be more important to some.
It does not matter if a FN in Montreal reduced its child welfare cases before the courts, or they give parents heck in their own language.
These are not measures of success for children. Sure is convenient for deadbeat parents though, and sure sounds good being quoted by a community leader.
The measures of success is whether the new system reduces abuse and neglect of innocent children. What are the stats on that?
If Nunavik gets its own child welfare agreement, I hope they will not have a goal of less fostering and giving parents more chances to screw up raising of their kids.
Just do what you have to to protect kids better so they do not end up like their parents.
When you focus on parents not feeling judged, or focus on fostering being some kind of child abduction instead of a last ditch protection measure, it could mean children suffer more or longer.
Focus on the kids instead. They have done nothing to deserve any of this.
#1 I very much agree with you.
#1 “...outsiders who are at least trying to help…” are maybe those odd few people who are doing more harm than good.
@ 4
At least they care, I don’t know how many kids I’ve seen running around the streets until the sun comes up and they know their mother and father are passed out wasted that can’t be woken up to save their lives.
We need to stop the mentality that it’s a good thing to have a bunch of kids. Kids are being born into a world that even if the parents care about the child, the child will go hungry and have no sense of personal space what with a family of 5+ living in a two bedroom home.
The average income in the north is 30,000$ and yet family have three or more kids that the parents can’t afford to take care of.
What’s the average age of a family now a days anyway, 18? 20?
#5 We slept out under the stars and had fun while our parents were unaware.
Brave, sleeping under the stars. I slept under the stars too, parents not aware, but at least I didn’t have to be out because I was afraid. And my kids are not afraid either. So nunavik to develop and negotiate its own youth protection. Hum. So nunavik is at the mercy of who? The quebec people in the greater sense of the word? Nunavik is not a nation. Hum. Nunavik inuit, belong to who? Im glad for the children, being recognized. Seems like nunavik has too many busy alcohol and drug issues to be concerned about children. Suffer no more kids. People care about you. Sleep under the stars, and be happy; not because of drunk parents.
I’m not sure if I will stand and let nunavik inuit have their way with child protection, and care about this negotiation with the government. I don’t trust many in the nunavik community to be of sober, sane, mind to do that. So many quebecers and Canadians are out to protect human rights and that of children, don’t care about Nunavik negotiations any more. This is quebec, and Canada. Move out of my way if you are abusing your child, others will take care of you, and more so your child.