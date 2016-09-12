Nunavik Sivunitsavut is a go
Montreal-based college program will accept first students in 2017
It’s a go—the Kativik School Board has secured the funds to open Nunavik’s first urban, Inuit-focused post-secondary program.
Nunavik Sivunitsavut, modeled after the successful Ottawa-based Nunavut Sivuniksavut, is now slated to begin delivering classes in the fall of 2017.
That’s thanks to a $666,000 grant through the federal Post-Secondary Partnerships program, a federal fund that supports Indigenous-focused curriculum.
“We’ve been working on this project for a very long time,” said Kativik School Board chair Alicie Nalukturuk, adding that the program responds to a long-time need identified by Nunavik youth.
The KSB first announced plans in 2010 to open a Nunavik version of the program with the goal of offering Nunavik students a chance to learn their history and gain cultural knowledge in an accredited and urban setting.
“I think it will really enforce their self-esteem… and really instill pride in the students’ self-identity,” Nalukturuk said.
“It’s important for young people to gain that positive self-identity in order to pursue different things in their lives.”
The program itself will be accredited through John Abbott College in the Montreal area, which already hosts the majority of Nunavik’s post-secondary students who choose to study in English.
But Jason Annahatak, the KSB’s director of post-secondary services, said the new program won’t be based at the John Abbott campus.
“Space is a major issue,” Annahatak said. “We also want to make sure this program has its own identity.”
School board officials are in talks with Nunavik’s Avataq Cultural Institute to host the program at its downtown Montreal offices. The venue makes sense for its central location, Annahatak said, as well as for the wealth of Inuit cultural resources that students will have access to.
The program is also expected to have a Nunavik-based component.
The KSB is currently developing curriculum for the 12 courses Nunavik Sivunitsavut hopes to offer in 2017—most of which will be credited.
Registration has yet to open, but the program expects to offer spaces to between 10 and 15 students in its inaugural year, Annahatak said.
Students will be eligible for the same benefits administered by the KSB for other post-secondary programs outside the Nunavik region.
Nunavut Sivuniksavut, the Ottawa-based program for mostly Nunavut Inuit youth, and now in operation for 30 years, offers its students courses on land claims, Inuit history, contemporary issues, understanding politics and the Inuktitut language.
There is also a community outreach component that helps students prepare cultural presentations to different groups around the city.
As a pilot project in 2009, the KSB enrolled two Nunavik students into the Ottawa-based program.
“NS was, hands down, the best thing I’ve ever done for myself,” said one of those students, Janice Grey-Scott, at the time.
“I learned more about myself as a person, as a young Inuk and as someone within a larger political context, in terms of land claims and the impacts of them.”
In addition to the federal contribution, Nunavik Sivunitsavut will operate over the next two years with funding from regional organizations like the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik Corp.
Although the Quebec government pledged support for the new program through its Plan Nord, the province has yet to announce any funding.
(21) Comments:
If they wanted their own “identity” they would have named it something else. Because there is a program called Nunavut Sivunitsavut already. Be creative and have your own identity. Whey they say “NS” in the future they will be thinking of the Ottawa based instead, the Ottawa based has been running for more then 20 years already!
Don’t be too excited about this program. Nunavik itself is one big failed program. This is just another excuse to try and make up for the poor quality living in nunavik , which produces young Inuit with a loss identity. An identity that would normally come from embracing good healthy living, and life styles. By the time kids get to be in that urban program many are already carved into an identity that will only have more confusion for them in this poorly made program. Other than that this program got nothing to offer, other than to instill into Inuit that they are, and were subject to abuses from another culture. This program will keep the young from growing into healthy human beings. This will also teach the young how to further hate the larger society on which they are living and trying to get an education from.
What great news, a success story. A key to delivering effective education is to make the content relevant to the student and this certainly does that! And yet with such fantastic news you still have trolls that point out petty, minor details in a wasted exercise of criticism. Honestly #1, does this matter? Those who actively find fault in things that don’t matter need to get a life. NS!NS!NS! Way to go Nunavik.
Nunavut Sivuniksavut is a great program, and Nunavik will be better off with this new program. Its good to see people working hard to accomplish something this big tailored to youth and adults in Nunavik. This shows more hard work than complaining and doing nothing.
NS! NS! NS! goooo Nunavut!!! that’s the future talking
This is a great initiative, and if successfully put in place I am glad it will mean that urban inuit such as myself will not lose large chunks of our culture just because I happened to not be born in the North…
That being said I don’t have much faith in KSB to actually pull this off, it reminds me of the Inuktitut courses they said they would offer in the south when I was a kid, where I would show up and there would be no worker, until the program was cancelled. Now they’re doing a carbon copy of another organisation’s work, despite being much older as an organisation so it doesn’t look that good…
Prove me wrong and make our people proud in our education for once, KSB!
The Real NS, Nunavut Sivuniksavut was designed for Nunavut beneficiaries but in recent years has accepted students across Inuit Nunangat (Nunavut, NWT, Nunavik & Labrador). If I am correct they are plans to change from NS to IS (Inuit Sivuniksavut).
There are more and more Inuit who are using NS as a stepping stone to further their education, soon enough “our Land” will truly be ours.
Maybe they should’ve called it Sivunitsavut Nunavik. You know, kinda like french is always backwards of English.
they could’ve at least been more creative on making a name in the first place. 20 years down the road if I say I went to NS southerners and Inuit from the north are going to ask “which one?!” they will make the assumption that I went to this program when I went to the Ottawa based one. NS in Ottawa is a unique program. I’m not trying to say that this is a bad idea, but who ever thought of the name could’ve at least consulted some NS alumni’s about its name… I’m happy that they are bringing up this program and I hope it doesn’t fail Inuit in Nunavik.
Will the real NS, please stand, I repeat, will the real NS please stand up….. we’re gonna have a problem here.
I agree that it would probably have been a good idea to change the name, but in the big picture it’s really no big deal. Hopefully the program will function as well as Nunavut Sivuniksavut, which has its own board of directors, and has had to build itself from the bottom up in such a way that it meets the needs of their students and mandate successfully. This Nunavik version is built from the top down beginning with KSB. My biggest fear for this program is that the KSB will have too much influence and hold on it, and that they might not be able to find instructors as dedicated and hard working as those at Nunavut Sivuniksavut. KSB as an organization has too many things on the go and too big a political structure to actually focus on service delivery. That being said, I hope that the program is successful and that students can really benefit from it. I have faith in the young ones, I hope we do not fail them.
Calling it NS too is the first bad idea. It should be called something more original.
Whose program is this anyway? The Real NS is an independent and self driving success. Nunavik NS sounds like more bureaucrat doing something new. Kind of new. KSB has been doing Sec. 6 for many years. It has not become it’s force like NS Ottawa.
I have hope for this and I have doubts. It has not even started, so it is not success yet.
This is a great program even if it is named similarly to Nunavut Sivuniksavut. Inuit stand in unity whereever they come from. There should be no problem here.
Am happy for NUNAVIK!! does that mean Nunavut Sivuniksavut can accept more students form NUNAVUT?
Who are the teachers of this program? Inuit? Apart from a few Inuit being successful in obtain a teaching DEGREE, we don’t have many inuit teachers qualified in our school system in nunavik, let alone qualified to teach secondary school. And what kind of research brings forth this knowledge to teach young Inuit this very clarified??? Instruction. This may be another brain child of an uneducated brain again, sorry but it’s just a idea that may sound and look good, but it is doomed before it starts. Yes , surely lots of knowledge collected at our institutes, but who is a qualified instructor?
is quebec (nunavik) soo snooty that they need theyr own “NS” the one i went to doesnt jsut focus in one territory but inuit and aboriginals as a whole. why couldnt the govt just give more funding to Nunavut Sivuniksavut to get a bigger building and an apt for the students instead of making something new entirely? hmmmm… another reason why we should question why quebec is even a part of Canada??
#16 what I am about to say might sound hurtful, but please do not take it personally.
You say you attended Nunavut Sivuniksavut in 2014-15? This really saddens me, because your English literacy level is at about Grade 3 or Grade 4, tops, and that is being generous.
To be eligible for Nunavut Sivuniksavut, you had to have been a high school graduate. This means that a high school in Nunavut graduated you from Grade 12 even though you have not mastered the basic skills that a Grade 12 grad should have.
Sadly, you do not appear to have the basic skills that would be required for an entry level government job or a college level training program.
NS (Nunavut) is a fine program with wonderful people running it, but their academic standards are obviously very low, probably because they have no choice.
I would advise you to please get as much upgrading as you possibly can. With a couple of years of hard study you will get there. Good luck.
#15 the people who started Nunavut Siviuniksavut and ran it for many years are non-Inuit, although they received their direction from the Inuit organization that started NS and now receive their direction from an Inuit board.
The instructors at NS (Nunavut) are a mix of Inuit and non-Inuit, but it’s fair to say that it is an Inuit run program.
I imagine that NS (Nunavik) will work the same way, with a a lot of non-Inuit involvement at the beginning and a mix of Inuit and non-Inuit instructors.
However, I fear that the greatest problem with NS (Nunavik) is that it is run under a government bureaucracy, the KSB. Nunavut Sivuniksavut was and is independent of government, except for funding, and IMHO that independence governance was a key to its success.
I cnduo’t bvleiee taht I culod aulaclty uesdtannrd waht I was rdnaieg. Unisg the icndeblire pweor of the hmuan mnid, aocdcrnig to rseecrah at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it dseno’t mttaer in waht oderr the lterets in a wrod are, the olny irpoamtnt tihng is taht the frsit and lsat ltteer be in the rhgit pclae. The rset can be a taotl mses and you can sitll raed it whoutit a pboerlm. Tihs is bucseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey ltteer by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe. Aaznmig, huh? Yaeh and I awlyas tghhuot slelinpg was ipmorantt! See if yuor fdreins can raed tihs too.
To poster 0f # 17 and 18. I hope the likes of you have nothing to do with this program. Surely you don’t. All we need are smart asses like you, to help our failure continue. You seem to think you have answers to it all, and judgemental to someone’s education based solely on a comment in this forum. May I add, you should not only go back to school, but go back in life to learn some basic common sense. Yes, the non Inuit again , this time teaching identity to the Inuit.
#20 Your inability to accept honest and constructive criticism is far more problematic than some one pointing out the truth will ever be.
Comment #16 not only looks like it was written by a 10 year old, it is intellectually vacuous. If I had any association with the NS program I’d frankly be embarrassed by it. In fact if I was an Inuk I’d be embarrassed at the small mindedness of it coming from some one who ostensibly is among our more educated.
But no sir, lets ignore the blatant stupidity and jump on those damn ‘non-Inuit’ for criticizing.
That’s the exact attitude that will underlie nothing but a continued struggle and ongoing failure for Inuit going forward.