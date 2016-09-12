Nunavik sees more children in need of foster care, but fewer foster homes
“We have a backlog of children that have nowhere to go"
It’s not enough that hundreds of children in Nunavik face abuse and neglect at home every year.
But once those issues have been flagged, Inuit youth have few safe places in their communities to go.
That’s because Nunavik faces a shortage of foster homes as the number of children placed in care continues to grow.
“At the moment, we’ve seen quite an increase in the need for foster care,” said Minnie Grey, executive director of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.
“We’ve had a number of children that need to be placed. We’re trying to the best of our ability to make sure they’re not sent out of the region. But we have a big shortage of foster homes.”
Some 2,137 reports were made to youth protection services in the region over the last year—a number that represents more than 17 per cent of the region’s population. A report is a call, visit or letter indicating that a child may be in danger.
That number of reports to youth protection has remained fairly steady in recent years, but the number of children eventually placed in care is on the rise. (See tables below.)
In 2015-16, 374 Nunavik children were placed in care, up from 348 and 327 during the two previous years.
But a lack of data provided to Nunatsiaq News by the health department makes it difficult to understand why those children are being placed; the NRBHSS said it won’t provide statistics on the number of reports retained and for what reason.
In fact, the NRBHSS said some youth protection statistics for the region aren’t even available for the period prior to 2013, at which point new software was implemented.
In a response to the newspaper’s access to information request earlier this year, the health board said its data isn’t harmonized and potentially inaccurate, which, in turn, could “stigmatize an already traumatized clientele.”
Health officials are equally mum on where Nunavik children are placed, in or outside the region, saying that information could risk identifying youth in care.
Children can be, and are, placed outside the region, even if it is a last resort.
In Montreal, Batshaw Youth and Family Centre’s 2014-2015 annual report shows it placed 395 Nunavik children in what it calls “campus-style settings” or units that year.
No one from the centre was available to provide more information or explain the centre’s role in placing these children.
Statistics aside, Grey said the neglect that health and social service workers in the region are seeing is largely alcohol-related.
She said that social services officials are currently dealing with a crisis in Puvirnituq, where a higher-than-usual number of children have been signaled to youth protection for alcohol-related neglect.
“It ranges from newborns to teenagers,” she said. “We have a backlog of children that have nowhere to go. And that’s sad.”
In the case of Puvirnituq, a community of 1,700 on Nunavik’s Hudson coast, Grey wouldn’t draw a link between the recent launch of wine and beer sales through the local co-op, noting the community has had a long history as a distribution centre for bootlegged alcohol.
Quebec’s human rights commission returns to Nunavik
Social services have long been lacking in the region, but those issues have seen more scrutiny since 2007, when the Quebec Human Rights Commission released a scathing report on Nunavik’s youth protection system.
In that report, investigators noted the large number of children in the region facing physical, psychological and sexual mistreatment, including children with substance abuse issues.
The commission found the region’s social network failed to give children and youth the protection to which they are legally entitled.
“The commission remains very, very concerned with the situation,” said Camil Picard, the commission’s interim president and vice-president of its youth mandate.
“We haven’t seen much development since the release of the report in 2007 and [follow up report] in 2010.”
The handful of complaints that first spurred the commission’s investigation have grown steadily, too: In 2015-16, the commission received 20 complaints or requests for intervention on youth protection files in Nunavik.
To put that number in context, the only other Quebec region that made more complaints (36) over the past year was Montreal, a city with a population that is more than 137 times larger than Nunavik’s.
“It really shows you the breadth of concerns that people in the region have around youth protection,” Picard said.
Those complaints made to the commission are separate from reports made to youth protection services. These trigger an independent investigation into a given file and provide recommendations to youth protection on how to resolve the issue, Picard explained.
And roughly half of the complaints made to the commission involve children already in foster care.
Later this month, Picard plans to visit Kuujjuaq and Puvirnituq to meet with social service providers in Nunavik—an opportunity for the commission to follow up on the region’s action plan to address its shortfalls in youth protection.
“We can’t touch on the problem of youth protection without touching on the social issues the region faces,” Picard said.
“And even if the measures are good, the realization of those measures will be long to achieve.”
Makivik advocates for changes to Quebec’s youth protection act
At the helm of the NRBHSS, Grey said she is working with its two major health centres to find solutions to the region’s foster care shortage.
But Nunavik’s major organizations have also worked for years to eliminate the need by finding ways to keep Inuit children at home before youth protection services intervene.
Among the region’s more recent efforts: family or safe houses, a community-run resource that works with local families in crisis. Family houses with a mandate to keep children with their own families have recently opened in both Kuujjuaraapik and Kangiqsualujjuaq.
“It’s helping to raise awareness about the well-being as children, and to work as families,” Grey said.
“It’s also helped mobilize community partners. It’s still early to say if it’s making a difference [in terms of children being put in care.] But it’s a positive direction… and it’s a great start.”
The health board is also hoping to create a new regional director of youth protection services to harmonize work now managed by directors on either of the region’s two coasts.
At the provincial level, Quebec has recently introduced a bill proposing changes to its own youth protection legislation.
Bill 99 aims to include Indigenous children’s community and cultural identity as important factors in deciding what type of foster setting is best suited.
That marks an opportunity for Nunavik to push for changes to section 37.5 of the act which allows the province to enter into agreements with Indigenous communities to design and manage their own youth protection programs.
The goal is essentially that of Nunavik’s social regulation project, Saqijuq, which is to allow for a traditional Inuit response or intervention before Quebec’s law is applied.
“We want to empower communities and families to create their own family councils,” Grey said. The councils would gather extended family, she explained, to determine a child’s situation and how they would best be cared for.
Makivik Corp. made a request to the Quebec government last year to have section 37.5 of the youth protection act modified, and will represent the region as the bill goes through consultations this fall.
(12) Comments:
Ouch!
Wake up people. Wake up your neglecting beasts. This is little children we speak of here. How can Inuit society ever think it will get any respect from the world , when such abuse of little children , driven may I add by the need to get that buzz. People are more concern about getting to the local coop for beer , and buying bingo cards. What a bunch of losers in society. The world is watching. Inuit culture.
Hunter Tootoos story of childhood abuse may be saying a lot too, about the dark secrets of life among the Inuit. Or is hunters story, just an isolated case? At least there seems to be lots of concerns in the society of Inuit. Everywhere you look, read. And more so when you work in the health and social services field. The amount of abuse is staggering. There’s abuse, sexual and other types every where in the societies of the world, but in the north it’s probably the highest on earth. Many children , if not all that are taken, endured unimaginable abuse. We are facing crisis after crisis, and these children will grow up to continue the abuse of their ancestors. It’s governments turn now to stop the abuse. More punishment for the abusers that can’t be treated, more safety for the children, and plans for paving a good future starting with the good education for the kids.
Dear ashamed,
All of Nunammimiut can go into the Bell Centre and still thousands of seats will be left over.Indeed the world is watching and that are all they are doing, Youth protection services are doing the best they can to help with the resources available. We are one of the most taxed society in the world. Considering the mountains of obstacles we have overcome in the recent times we are trying hard to be of help to our own people. Don’t get me wrong, frustrations do exist amid efforts to work together and the youth protection agengies and are not getting more support than most other agengies or unions of the elite. Our children are precious & to be in this situation we are in is quite overwhelming at times. If one lives in our small villages for a couple of years or more they will find that some problems we face is not of our making but come from years of neglect or unfounded conclusions of eventually saying about Inuit, “they are not learning how to be..” very narrow view of…
#4 Says, “We are one of the most taxed society in the world”
pfftt… all I can say to you Bobby is drop the cliches, you receive far, far more than you’ll ever dream of giving.
Nunavik, the land of nothing production. It’s all about tax payers paying for the trip. That’s the problem, no respect. There absolutely no quality in services, in almost anything in nunavik. From getting your groceries, your gas, your beer even. Yes, to get a beer, in some towns, you got to line up in front and back of some deranged souls, half drunk and stoned already. A trip to coop stores is worth a hidden camera shot to capture the retards, sell it to wild animal kingdom. Kids in nunavik hadn’t got a hope from the sickness there. Foster homes in the south might offer the best choice, sadly so.
All I can say is stop doing sex. Too many people having kids they do not care about or do not have the money to raise them in healthy way. Yet drugs sold in Nunavik were at one time estimated to be worth 30 Million. Pop is also a very big business. Go to any store and see.
I think no more sex until we figure out what we want to spend money on would be a good place to start.
When our parents were children, sometimes they were lucky to get some codfish. They were hungry but their parents did their best for them. When they grew up they did their best for their children. They had more things to buy at the local store and very little money.
Now people waste money on so many other things. Even things like TV cable is a waste of money. Internet is waste of money. Go back to looking after your first love, your children. Forget the rest. You should also hope your children will have a better life than you. Our parents did.
The reality that human rights commission has to come into such a small population as nunavik, speaks volumes to the deplorable treatment of children. Yet, if you are able to observe the people in their day to day activities, the first impression is that people are really not aware of their own existence so to speak. At least they’re not aware of a world outside of what they see. People look so worn out from hangovers, and waiting in line at the local court, and driving around in organizations vehicles, burning up government money on gas,(that’s called work in nunavik by the way) yes absolutely unaware that there is life, real life in this world. The local fm stations are saturated with the utmost in stupidly to say the least. If not for announcements of more wasted government funds to be used here and there, and a few beluga caught here and up there in the ice, not to forget bingo, and coop celebrations days, there would be utterly nothing. People are not aware.
That report is not true at all , they only want to send those kids to the south, me and my wife tried to ask our own grandchildren to be send to us , but they simply did not answer our request and send them south , the other one was diabetic and died in the hands of those who were responsible.
Lots of kids are better off in foster care. The sad truth is that once child is taken from parents, they can always make more. and they usually end up being taken too.
If people would step up and treat their kids like a priority, there wouldnt be a need for so many foster parents.
Family houses will not solve your neglect, stopping alcohol and drugs will. If you are not fit to care, why having children. Well it is hopeless this welfare society.