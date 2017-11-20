NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik school board welcomes new crop of commissioners

Nunavimmiut elect 12 commissioners; one acclaimed and another election postponed

A Kativik school board council of commissioners meeting in Nunavik. Nunavimmiut elected commissioners to a new mandate Nov. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KI) A Kativik school board council of commissioners meeting in Nunavik. Nunavimmiut elected commissioners to a new mandate Nov. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KI)

November 20, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Nunavimmiut elected 12 Kativik Ilisarniliriniq commissioners Nov. 15 to sit on the council that oversees the region’s school board.

The commissioner for Puvirnituq, Sarah Beaulne, was acclaimed, and one other community—Umiujaq—has postponed its nomination and election until a later date.

The election saw communities return the council’s executive members, like school board chair Alacie Nalukturuk in Inukjuak and vice chair Robbie Watt in Kuujjuaq.

Executive member and commissioner for Aupaluk, Martin Scott, was also re-elected.

Here’s a list of elected commissioners by community:

• Kangiqsualujjuaq: Jean Leduc

• Aupaluk: Martin Scott

• Kuujjuaq: Robbie Watt

• Tasuijaq: Tommy Cain

• Kangirsuk: Betsy Annahatak

• Quaqtaq: Sarah Aloupa

• Kangiqsujuaq: Jessica Argnak

• Salluit: Katsuak Angutigirk

• Ivujivik: Evie Kalingo

• Akulivik: Tania S. Qinuajuak

• Puvirnituq: Sarah Beaulne (acclaimed)

• Inukjuak: Alacie Nalukturuk

• Umiujaq: Nomination postponed

• Kuujjuaraapik: Anthony Ittoshat

Fourteen commissioners are elected to serve three-year terms, while one other non-elected commissioner sits on the council as a representative of the Kativik Regional Government.

The new council is set to gather for its first meeting in Montreal Dec. 4 to Dec. 7. That’s where commissioners will elect the Kativik school board’s chair and members of its executive committee.

Until then, Alacie Nalukturuk will remain in that role as past chair.