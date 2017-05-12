Quebec government ignoring Nunavik’s education needs: official
Kativik School Board demands stable support, answers on diploma issue
The Kativik School Board is urging the Quebec government to prioritize Nunavik’s education issues—starting with the accreditation of its secondary curriculum.
Most Nunavimmiut only recently discovered that, since 2015, KSB students who complete their Secondary 5 studies in the region have been receiving equivalency certificates rather then Quebec secondary diplomas.
That’s because the school board’s Secondary 4 and 5 math and science curricula are no longer accredited.
The KSB said it has updated and submitted new courses to Quebec’s department of education, but neither side seems to be able to explain the delay.
“We demand that a clear timetable be communicated to us immediately and that action be taken to complete the remaining steps in the accreditation process,” Alicie Nalukturuk, chair of the KSB’s council of commissioners, said in an open letter to Quebec’s education minister Sébastien Proulx.
The May 11 letter highlights a lack of communication between Nunavik and Quebec City on the region’s education files, which the board says aren’t limited to the secondary diploma issues.
To remedy that, the KSB wants designated support from the department, in the form of a representative whose job it would be to deal directly with the region.
The school board said that since the department’s long-time director of curriculum development retired a few years ago, the KSB hasn’t had a regular representative in the department who understands the region’s files.
“For the past five years, we have been writing regularly to the Minister of Education to request assistance on issues at the core of our education mandate and responsibilities, without receiving due attention,” Nalukturuk wrote.
“The accreditation of the Kativik School Board mathematics and sciences programs is one example of how the Ministry of Education has consistently ignored our request for assistance and support.”
Quebec’s department of education said this week that discussions around Nunavik’s curriculum are ongoing, but did not indicate if the courses have been reviewed.
In the meantime, Nalukturuk said the delay has created “tremendous repercussions” on KSB students and the region as a whole.
Earlier this week, Nunavik’s Makivik Corp. expressed its disappointment to learn Secondary 5 students weren’t receiving diplomas, and pledged to shed light on, and help resolve, the situation.
(5) Comments:
well it starts to sound like the Nunavut issue.
The difference is that Nunavik is part of Quebec. You cannot have a sec 5 diploma just for Nunavik.
The requirement is province wide. You are either part of the province with all its advantages or you`re not!!!!
Understanding the local issues is 1 thing but making an exception for Nunavik is another.
When you want the public ( advanced schools, employers, trade certification groups, etc…)to recognize a diploma , a strict minimum must be met.
Do whatever is needed for the Nunavik students to be able to pass those tests. Burying your head in the sand won`t make those students better at Math.
KSB playing the blame game nunavik parents should demand what your demanding u guys had 7 years in need of change for the KSB new young leaders plz
at this time KSB is trying to push the blame on the government, while it is not. Maybe they would be more accommodating if they were not in legal disputes with KSB???
This is just another spin tactic to try and deflect from the real issue at hand, which is that there is a big lack in the management of KSB and no one wants to be accountable for the mess we are in.
I am seriously disappointed by how the commissioners are not acting and the population is not reacting.
I am a parent that is disgusted by the lack of acknowledgment of the mistakes made!!!
And agreed with #1 - it’s a question of all or nothing… you are part of it or you are not.
I attended a ABE course at our local Nunavut Arctic College 11 years ago and passed the exams and I received a diploma equivalent to grade 12.
The same certificate that Nunavikmiut are talking about.
The KSB should aim at providing its students with a solid curriculum so that students who wish to continue their studies are not blocked from entrance in a program because the KSB has provided them with a low quality diploma.
Currently, children who have studied in Nunavik and who wish to pursue more advanced studies have to go to the South. This is already difficult but as if that were not enough, they also have to receive special training because they are so far behind.