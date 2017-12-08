NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik school board commissioners elect new president

Robert Watt replaces long-time chair Alacie Nalukturuk

From left to right: KI's new president Robert Watt, vice-president Alicie Nalukturuk and executive committee members Sarah Aloupa, Anthony Ittoshat and Elena Berthe. (IMAGE COURTESY OF KI)

December 08, 2017 - 9:15 am

Nunavik’s school board has a new leader. The Kativik Illisarniliriniq’s council of commissioners elected Robert Watt as its new president earlier this week.

Kativik Ilisarniliriniq hosted elections for its council of commissioners in mid-November, when its former vice-president, Robert Watt, was re-elected as commissioner for Kuujjuaq.

The new group of commissioners met for the first time in Montreal this past week to elect its new executive.

Watt has previously served as director of the National Aboriginal Health Organization’s Inuit centre, president of Avataq Cultural Institute and co-director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Inuit sub-commission.

Alacie Nalukturuk of Inukjuak, who has served on and off as the school board’s president over the last decade, will now serve as KI’s vice president.

Commissioners also elected two other executive committee members: Sarah Aloupa of Quaqtaq and Anthony Ittoshat of Kuujjuaraapik.

Elena Berthe sits as a fifth executive member and Kativik Regional Government representative on the council.

The previously-named Kativik School Board announced this past fall that it was relaunching under a new name—Nunavimmi Ilisarniliriniq or Nunavik School Board.

Until the new name is formally approved, however, the school board will continue to use its current name, Kativik Ilisarniliriniq, which is Inuktitut for Kativik School Board.