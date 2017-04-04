NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik school board council welcomes new members

Robert Watt elected as KSB council's new vice-president

Robert Watt, pictured here at his Kuujjuaq bakery, was elected as the new vice-president to the KSB's council of commissioners last month. (FILE PHOTO)

April 04, 2017 - 11:45 am

The Kativik School Board’s council of commissioners has some new faces following a council meeting in Kangiqsujuaq last month.

Robert Watt was elected as the council’s new vice-president March 28. Watt was elected commissioner by the community of Kuujjuaq earlier this year, following the resignation of local commissioner Willis Tagoona.

Watt joins the KSB’s executive committee which includes president Alicie Nalukturuk (Inukjuak) and other executive members Sarah Beaulne (Puvirnituq) and Martin Scott (Aupaluk).

Commissioners also said goodbye to Kuujjuaraapik’s long-time commissioner, Peter Papyarluk, who passed away Feb. 28.

Anthony Ittoshat was sworn in March 30 to replace Papyarluk as Kuujjuaraapik’s new commissioner.

The KSB thanked Papyarluk for his service and dedication to Nunavik’s education system. “KSB commissioners are honoured to have worked with him for the advancement of children in Nunavik,” the school board said in an Apr. 4 release.

Kangiqsujuaq commissioner Mary Pilurtuut tendered her resignation as Kativik Regional Government representative to the council in March. A replacement will be appointed shortly, the KSB said.

The KSB’s 14-member council of commissioners are each elected to serve three-year terms.