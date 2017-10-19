NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik school board up for election in November

Newly re-named Kativik Ilisarniliriniq will elect 14 commissioners to three-year terms

Alicie Nalukturuk, current chair of the Kativik School Board, left, helps unveil the board's new logo and name: Nunavimmi Ilisarniliriniq or the Nunavik School Board, Sept. 11 in Kuujjuaq. The school board’s council of commissioners are up for election next month. (FILE PHOTO) Alicie Nalukturuk, current chair of the Kativik School Board, left, helps unveil the board's new logo and name: Nunavimmi Ilisarniliriniq or the Nunavik School Board, Sept. 11 in Kuujjuaq. The school board’s council of commissioners are up for election next month. (FILE PHOTO)

October 19, 2017 - 9:15 am

Nunavik’s school board plans to hold elections for its council of commissioners next month.

The recently re-named Kativik Ilisarniliriniq (formerly Kativik School Board) is taking nominations from potential candidates Nov. 7 from each of Nunavik’s 14 communities.

The election will take place across the region Nov. 15.

The school board said in a release that it encourages Nunavimmiut to “participate actively” in the nomination process and election.

The Kativik Ilisarniliriniq’s Council of Commissioners’ is made up of 14 elected representatives who each serve three-year terms, plus one non-elected representative of the Kativik Regional Government.

The council is led by a four-person executive committee, elected by the council itself. Alacie Nalukturuk currently chairs the council.

For more information, visit the school board’s website or Facebook page.