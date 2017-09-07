NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik police arrest suspect after string of arson attempts

Man, 22, alleged to have set fire to Salluit police station three times over the summer

Kativik Regional Police Force officers finally arrested a suspect alleged to have set fire twice to its Salluit police station, pictured here, and a third time to local officers's homes. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRPF) Kativik Regional Police Force officers finally arrested a suspect alleged to have set fire twice to its Salluit police station, pictured here, and a third time to local officers's homes. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRPF)

September 07, 2017 - 10:00 am

A Nunavik man has been charged with arson after multiple attempts to set fire to the police station in the community of Salluit.

The Kativik Regional Police Force said a 22-year-old man first tried to light a fire in the Hudson Strait community’s police station in early May, before fleeing from the site.

Three months later, the same suspect is alleged to have started another fire Aug. 8 outside the station—this time triggering an evacuation of detainees and staff inside the building.

On Aug. 17, police say the same person attempted to set fire to the KRPF officers’ transit building.

At that point, the KRPF called on the Sûreté du Québec provincial police force to help with the investigation.

Charlie Okituk-Takirk was arrested Aug. 19 and remains in detention in Amos.

He faces three charges of causing reckless damage by fire or explosion, and a single charge of mischief.