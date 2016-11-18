NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik police arrest man for making death threats

Akulivik man opened fire at a local residence Nov. 16

SARAH ROGERS



A KRPF officer responds to a report of a shooting in Akulivik Nov. 16 No one was injured in the incident. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) A KRPF officer responds to a report of a shooting in Akulivik Nov. 16 No one was injured in the incident. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

November 18, 2016 - 1:05 pm

Nunavik police arrested an Akulivik man this week for opening fire in front of a home in the Hudson coast community.

The Kativik Regional Police Force said it received a call Nov. 16 around 9 p.m. about an armed man in his mid-twenties threatening to kill his former girlfriend, police told Nunatsiaq News.

Police said the intoxicated man fired his rifle twice in front of the woman’s home, although residents later counted at least five bullet holes in the house.

The woman wasn’t at home during the shooting and no one was else injured in the incident.

The man then barricaded himself in another relative’s home, police said.

After an hour-long intervention, police arrested the man.

The KRPF said he’ll face charges for making death threats and discharging a firearm, among other criminal charges related to the Firearms Act.