NEWS: Around the Arctic

Nunavik, Nunavut endure weekend of extreme wind, snow

On Sept. 30 Salluit records winds of 116 km/h; Iqaluit shuts down

JANE GEORGE



This map by weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis of Dalhousie University shows the peak winds blowing through the central and eastern Arctic from Sept. 29 into Oct. 1. The winds were caused by an intense low pressure system tracking eastward, Environment Canada said. (MAP BY PATRICK DUPLESSIS) This map by weather-watcher Patrick Duplessis of Dalhousie University shows the peak winds blowing through the central and eastern Arctic from Sept. 29 into Oct. 1. The winds were caused by an intense low pressure system tracking eastward, Environment Canada said. (MAP BY PATRICK DUPLESSIS)

October 01, 2017 - 10:30 am

High winds along with blowing snow ripped through the eastern Arctic, in Nunavik and Nunavut, from Sept. 30 into Oct. 1, rattling houses, knocking out power, stranding boats and, in Iqaluit, shutting down the city.

In Akulivik on Nunavik’s eastern Hudson Bay coast, winds peaked at 115 km/h on Sept. 30. Due to big waves and wind, the community boat—with crew on board—was unable to move from its mooring and listed wildly from side to side, according to community sources who sent images of the boat to Nunatsiaq News.

The power went out in Salluit on the afternoon of Sept. 30, when winds in the Hudson Strait community reached 116 km/h. Those fortunate enough to own generators huddled in their houses with those who didn’t, as described in Facebook postings by Salluit residents who could still use their cell phones to post.

In Kuujjuaq, which was under an Environment Canada wind warning Oct. 1, one woman said she couldn’t recall ever seeing winds near 100 km/h at this time of the year.

In Iqaluit, Sept. 30, the wind was accompanied by the first major snowfall of the season, about 15 centimetres. Together with powerful gusts of 99 km/h, the near-blizzard conditions were enough to cause Iqaluit to issue its first suspension of municipal services in the capital city at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The notice advised people to stay off the roads due to reduced visibility, high winds and unsafe road conditions.

“If you are not currently home, we highly recommend you go home and remain there until the severe weather conditions ends,” it said.

At about the same time, taxis were pulled off the road and local businesses announced they were closing at 5 p.m.

But, by then, many fender-benders had already taken place in the city of roughly 8,000, including an accident near D.J.‘s corner store.

Many vehicles had trouble navigating the streets, a situation that prompted many to complain on social media about those who appeared to be driving around with summer tires.

Stopped behind this goof, damn idiot spun his tires so much the rear passenger tire came off and he was still spinning on his rim ߘ‚ pic.twitter.com/AiKHabQft8 — Kenneth Bell (@Iqaluitkid) September 30, 2017

The weather in Iqaluit also led to the cancellation of many events, including a sold-out Alianait concert with Cambridge Bay-raised performer Tanya Tagaq, who was set to play Inuksuk High School—her first show in Iqaluit in about 12 years. She last played Iqaluit at Toonik Tyme in April 2005.

Tagaq’s Sept. 30 show followed her winning of the 2014 Polaris Prize, one of the Canadian music industry’s top prizes for excellence.

Alianait managed to rebook flights for Tagaq and her musicians and to postpone the concert to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Inuksuk High School.

TANYA TAGAQ and IVA!!! Flights all changed - concert on tonight at 7:30pm. Donations appreciated to help cover… https://t.co/IYRtkTokFN — Alianait (@Alianait) October 1, 2017

One of the few events that took place during the evening of Sept. 30 was a lobster-and-steak cancer fundraiser at the RCMP hangar.

Trapped at home, some in Iqaluit tweeted photos of the snow, which even blew into their houses.

By early Oct. 1, municipal snow plows were out removing snow in Iqaluit, municipal services were officially restored and the scheduled consecration of the St. Jude’s Anglican Cathedral was set to start, as planned, at 10 a.m.

Municipal Services Restored. Roads are sufficient for public use. However, drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions. — City of Iqaluit (@CityofIqaluit) October 1, 2017

But in Nunavik, Environment Canada was issuing wind warnings for an area from Quaqtaq through to Kuujjuaq.

The winds were expected to diminish over the westernmost regions of Ungava Bay late Sunday, Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada warned that the winds could cause damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, and loose objects could be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

As for Iqaluit, the onset of winter weather could be temporary, with Environment Canada saying Iqaluit might see rain by Tuesday, Oct. 3.