Nunavik mayor warns Inuit youth, parents about marijuana risks
"If cannabis is consumed at a young age, it can alter brain development"
The mayor of Nunavik’s largest community says he’s concerned that new federal legislation set to legalize the recreational use of marijuana may put Inuit youth at risk—and he wants the region to be prepared.
Kuujjuaq Mayor Tunu Napartuk was part of a delegation of leaders from the region who took part in a Sept. 29 consultation between Indigenous groups and the Quebec government.
The Quebec City roundtable touched on how the province, and specifically its Indigenous regions and communities, plan to prepare for the passage of Bill C-45. The federal Cannabis Act would legalize the production, distribution, sale and possession of small amounts of marijuana across Canada and is set to become law in July 2018.
The legislation sets 18 as the minimum age for cannabis possession, but territorial, provincial and municipal governments may decide, with their own regulations, who can access marijuana and how.
“My initial concern is that we are such a young population,” Napartuk said. “And the legalization of cannabis would introduce marijuana to a very young age [group]. It’s already accessible to a young population, but that would normalize the use of the drug.”
In Nunavik, about 60 per cent of the region’s 13,000 inhabitants are under the age of 25. Youth in the region are also at an elevated risk for suicide, which is the second-highest cause of death in Nunavik after cancer.
“It’s a mind-altering drug and our brains continue to develop right up until age 21,” Napartuk said. “So if [cannabis] is consumed at a young age, it can alter brain development.”
Napartuk is referring to studies that have shown marked evidence of structural brain abnormalities and altered neural activity in teens and young adults who regularly use marijuana.
Part of the northern village’s response to the change will be prevention and awareness, through campaigns and municipal legislation.
Napartuk provided an example: he would want to limit where marijuana can be consumed, in order to keep it out of public places.
“We’ll have to ensure that we have bylaws in place to complement the rules and regulations on use, like where and when marijuana can be used,” he said.
“We’re also going to have to make sure our Inuit population is well informed about this.”
Another important strategy to prepare for new regulations is to ensure the community and region know the risks, Napartuk said; and he believes Nunavimmiut parents will be the strongest prevention tool.
“We’ll have to sit down with our children to talk about this. And being properly informed as parents will be crucial,” he said.
The Sept. 29 consultation provided a good glimpse into what other Indigenous communities are facing ahead of the new regulations; many are similarly isolated and have young and vulnerable populations, Napartuk said.
But he also lamented the timing of that consultation—it was last minute and happened at a time when the province has already begun to develop its policy around marijuana use and distribution.
“We haven’t had a chance to consult our population,” he said. “It would be nice as a region to have a strong voice on this. I hope we’ll be able to provide some more arguments.”
Napartuk said the northern village plans to host a community consultation on marijuana use some time this week.
Under the new federal legislation, Canadians would be allowed to possess 30 grams of marijuana at a time, or to cultivate a maximum of four plants.
The province plans to introduce its own legislation to regulate cannabis in the National Assembly this fall.
It’s still unclear how marijuana will be controlled and distributed in Quebec; the provincial government has discussed handing the responsibility over to its liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec.
With Nunavik’s 14 communities only connected by air, Napartuk acknowledges that access won’t likely be direct and illegal trafficking—as with alcohol—will continue.
“Should there be an outlet [to sell marijuana] in the North? The demand will be there,” he said. “And because of that, the illegal sale of cannabis will always be there too.”
(9) Comments:
So can booze if consumed by a pregnant woman to the baby.
Big deal, there are a lot of things that are bad for us.
if they ban this in Nunavik it’s another opportunity for illegal drug and bootleggers to make fast money off the region again!
i wish the politicians could think outside the box and be smart sometimes.
Maybe they are the ones that are profiting from the trafficking.
Anyone who is opposed to the legalization, i think are the dealers or their children or grand-children or cousins. they are the ones who have a lot to lose
Its comming even you like it or not
Where have you been living? You can not forget where this will bring Inuit in society! Right now, we have people that “Push” this stuff illegally and they do not care whom they push it to! Inuit will have an opportunity to get back what’s been long taken from them by these criminal dealers! It will generate revenue for healing support! it’s going to take it away from these criminals who only seek profit for themselves and give back to the community! Unless you are going to be affected by the loss of control because you or someone close to you is a criminal pusher, then don’t work against it, but rather work on it like a trusted leader that you are!
Yes, cannabis poses risks for youth. However, they are already consuming it. It’s not like legalisation will suddenly introduce marijuana to Nunavik. Youth are buying it off illegal pushers, prices are high, quality can be questionable. In addition, the same pushers may offer harder drugs to youth who are trying out marijuana. Legalizing will keep youth away from the illegal pushers who may be selling more dangerous drugs.
Being legal, it should be easier to monitor the quality and prices.
I guess this mayor doesn’t know that 60% of youth and adults are already using it. You wont see much change other than that you wont have to hide it anymore, and the dealers will be put out of business. Some people just dont think before they speak. Just yapping their mouths trying sound smart.
There is a lot of risk involved for a young person taking cannabis, schizophrenia, memory problems, learning disabilities, mental health issues.
If so many youth are taking it, we have a real problem and the future for these kids do not look good at all.
Maybe that is why there is so much learning disabilities in the north.
There is so much learning disabilities in the north because the majority of inuit women during pregnancy party. Drink alcohol. Do drugs. Smoke packs of cigarettes. Dont eat properly. Dont excursive. Dont rest properly etc etc etc. All that before the poor child is even born. Then after birth. The kids are left with many different baby sitters regularly. No quality time spent teaching simple things like abc. 123. Mom continues to do what she was doing while pregnant. The poor child from birth never had a chance to learn. Which = a learning disability. The youth aint having troubles from smoking weed as a teenager. They were doomed from the beginning. They are simply being simple.