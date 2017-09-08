Nunavik man fires gun at police officer
Suspect later surrendered to police without incident
A Nunavik man is in custody after firing a gun at local police officers in the region’s smallest community, Aupaluk, earlier this week.
Kativik Regional Police Force officers were waiting on a court order to arrest an Aupaluk man on an unrelated offence when the man stepped out of his home Sept. 5 and fired a gun at one of the officers, the KRPF said in a release.
Local officers called for back-up from the KRPF in Kuujjuaq, about 150 kilometres southwest of Aupaluk, which has a population of about 200.
Officers set up a perimeter around the home and began negotiations with the man, who remained barricaded inside with his weapon.
Shortly afterwards, police said the man surrendered to officers without incident.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, now faces seven charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm endangering the life and safety of another person.
The dangerous Streets of the big apple
Thanks for reporting this particular incident that i had doubts whether it would be reported in the newspaper.
First of all, we learned not to interfere the work of the swat team, as locals were denied to go to the suspect and talk to him since we knew the suspect was not intoxicated cause we know from past incidents that drunk people end up being shot and killed by the swat team.
The report also says it was the court warrant to arrest the suspect but it is also the fact of domestic family incident that the family had last few days in which the suspect also had a knife towards his relatives on that particular morning, according to many people who were aware of there situation.
The second report says the police tried negotiation with the suspect, but during the short hour the swat team were here, there is no witness who saw any communication attempt made, but instead we witness the swat team moving in, there mission, who cares,
(no more room, will post ending)
hi, this is the second part of my post since it was too long.
The reason of the surrender was that we believe and heard a group of men, particularly one man manage to communicate to the suspect by yelling to the suspect with him listening through a window while the swat team were closing in, even the closing in police warn the shouters to stop shouting through their loud microphone and saying let the police do their work, but AT the very last minute, the suspect walked out and surrender,
Glad that did not end in a dead man again and we have learned that the police must be respected in executing their mandate.