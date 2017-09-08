NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik man fires gun at police officer

Suspect later surrendered to police without incident

Nunavik police said a man fired a gun at KRPF officers in Aupaluk earlier this week, before surrendering to police later the same day. (FILE PHOTO)

September 08, 2017 - 2:30 pm

A Nunavik man is in custody after firing a gun at local police officers in the region’s smallest community, Aupaluk, earlier this week.

Kativik Regional Police Force officers were waiting on a court order to arrest an Aupaluk man on an unrelated offence when the man stepped out of his home Sept. 5 and fired a gun at one of the officers, the KRPF said in a release.

Local officers called for back-up from the KRPF in Kuujjuaq, about 150 kilometres southwest of Aupaluk, which has a population of about 200.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and began negotiations with the man, who remained barricaded inside with his weapon.

Shortly afterwards, police said the man surrendered to officers without incident.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, now faces seven charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm endangering the life and safety of another person.