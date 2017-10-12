Nunavik leaders say cannabis legalization poses public safety concerns
Nunavik leaders say they’ll face a number of challenges dealing with cannabis use in the region after recreational possession and cultivation is legalized in 2018.
The federal government’s Cannabis Act, or Bill C-45, would create a framework for the legal production, distribution, sale and possession of marijuana across Canada, set to become law on July 1, 2018.
The federal legislation sets 18 as the minimum age for cannabis possession, but territories and provinces may set a higher minimum age through regulation, and territorial, provincial and municipal governments may decide how and where individual consumers can buy it and smoke it.
Last month, the Quebec government told Radio-Canada that it will set 18 as the minimum age for possession. The Ontario government has already announced it will set a minimum age of 19.
The Quebec government has yet to say how it will control and distribute cannabis in the province, but Radio-Canada has reported that marijuana will likely be managed by Quebec’s liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec—an agency that does not operate in Nunavik.
The province plans to introduce its own legislation to regulate cannabis in the National Assembly this fall.
Under the new federal legislation, Canadians would be be allowed to possess 30 grams of marijuana at a time, or to cultivate a maximum of four plants.
What’s unclear is how the new legislation will change access in the Nunavik region.
Executives of the Kativik Regional Government and Kativik Regional Police Force took part in a consultation between Indigenous groups and the Quebec government late last month to address the regulation of cannabis in the region’s 14 communities.
Nunavik’s leaders say there are “numerous” and “complex” challenges associated with the new legislation, including health and public safety concerns.
“Our goal is to be adequately prepared when the law becomes effective next year,” said KRPF police chief Michel Martin in an Oct. 11 release.
“Significant prevention work will need to be done to ensure the security of Nunavimmiut and to minimize the impacts on public safety.”
But Nunavik police haven’t specified what those public safety concerns are.
In the first four months of 2017, the KRPF seized almost 12 kilograms of marijuana or hash in the region—with a street value of about $580,000—including marijuana that was seized during Canada Post operations.
Nunavimmiut pay $50 for a gram of marijuana in the region, compared to about $12 a gram in a southern city like Montreal. Most of that marijuana is thought to arrive in Nunavik by plane.
Nunavik leader say they ll face a number of challenges with cannabis. Thalk about , heads in the clouds, its been a challenge for yrs, only thing is in 2018 , it going to be legal and out in the public
Like what? Less opiate abuse and too few passion flakeys and oh henrys at Northmart? Climb down off your high horses and join us here in the future. Prohibition of vices simply creates a market for criminal activity.
Time for Makivik to step up and start an inuit owned-business so our money stays in the region and not to some southern corporation. In addition, do a little research (not hard) and realize the medical benefits cannabis has and inform the public on what ways it can be used other than smoking
Theyshould be more concerned with the speed dealers,cocaine dealers, unlicensed bingos,unlicensed nevada sales, loose dogs,etc. etc.
Marijuana will not cause broken homes,shattered dreams and poverty.
At least I never saw a license posted at the bingo hall
There are many many many many many more social issues that should get attention
You should look at Makivik now. It looks like it was 30 yrs ago. Inuit doing a little bit bit more. Even enough to say because it is 2017. Inuit still have gotten nowhere and millions are being paid to consultants from other places.
Nunavik really needs economic and ownership rehab. All those guys who talk about Inuit owned, Inuit runned, do not really want to talk about their record, which is Inuit ruined.
We need young people and their crazy ideas. The old ways are not good for us.
It’s not like there is no marijuana consumption in Nunavik, lol. There are tons of people who use it on a regular basis. The good news is that it will be legal and the police will be able to better use their time busting the people selling harder drugs which do more harm. And hopefully it will bring prices down. It’s not the best habit to have, brings motivation down especially with younger people but marijuana is there to stay . Might as well legalise it. Why does Makivik find it so challenging? Won’t it be kind of straight forward?
We are deeply concerned about the lack of public education dollars the federal government has come up with and we are part of a national coalition that is trying to slow down the Liberal Agenda that would see legalization rolled out by July 1 2018 before the regional governments are ready and the others - there is an urgent needs for massive education on the harms associated with marijuana use for anyone at any age - and to roll this out without that education will harm people for sure - more youth means more cognitive developmental problems, more young men more testicular cancer and problems with sterility, more pregnant women and more low birth weight babies and other complications, more addiction, more psychotic breaks, more suicides as the science is showing a 7 fold increased rate of suicide and more accidents and harm.
The Liberals should not be rolling out legalization at this time and no one should be supporting this ill thought out plan - many people were not consulted.
Many studies from five continents have now clinked cannabis use definitively with numerous disorders – including psychosis, depression, suicide, bipolar disorder, chronic respiratory illnesses probably including various cancers, several reproductive illnesses, higher incidences of fatal car crashes, an amotivational state where people will not do anything, and failed development of teenagers and young people where normal developmental goals such as establishing a long term relationship and gaining useful employment - all simply fail to happen, but rates of mental illness, long term poverty and social disorder escalate. On the other hand the therapeutic uses of cannabis which have been well established by clinical trials include just a few cases of a very rare form of childhood epilepsy.
Of particularly great concern the Canadian Government report “Congenital Anomalies in Canada 2013” showed that all congenital abnormalities, major heart defects, cleft lip and palate, and a defect
“12 kilograms of marijuana or hash in the region—with a street value of about $580,000.” One refreshing feature of legal MJ will be the end of law enforcement’s fantasy numbers when it comes to drug sales. 12 kilos = approx. 25 lbs @ even a modest $1800/lb = 45,000. How do cops expect people to respect them when they lie, and don’t understand how communities work at a basic level (e.g. well-funded social programs reduce crime, not guns, tanks, and militarized SWAT teams).
I used to grow a small amount , before for personal use(never sold ). I think , i grow a bigger patch after July of next yr. Happy toking my fell toker