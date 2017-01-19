NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik Inuit head to the polls

Makivik's treasurer position up for grabs

Kuujjuamiut cast ballots in a 2014 election for Makvik's vice-president of resource development and its treasurer. Nunavik Inuit are back to the polls today, Jan. 19, to vote for treasurer. (FILE PHOTO)

January 19, 2017 - 8:30 am

Nunavik Inuit head to the polls today, Jan. 19, to settle a two-way race for the position of treasurer at Makivik Corp.

The election of Makivik’s five executive positions are staggered from one year to the next; this year, both the birthright organization’s treasurer and vice president of resource development jobs come up for election.

But Makivik’s incumbent vice president of resource development, Adamie Delisle Alaku, was the only declared candidate for the position and was acclaimed for another three-year term Dec. 5.

Now, two candidates are running head-to-head for treasurer: incumbent Andy Pirti and newcomer David Dupuis.

Both candidates are based in Montreal.

Pirti has a long experience with Makivik, as an investment accountant in its finance department. He was first elected as treasurer in 2014.

You can read more about Pirti’s platform here.

David Dupuis is a corrections worker with a degree in business and management. It’s his first run for office in the region.

You can read about Dupuis’ plans, if elected, here.

Voters can cast a ballot Jan. 19 between 10 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Northern Village offices in their community (Some voting stations may be set up in community centres—check with the NV office.)

Montreal-based voters can cast a ballot at Makivik’s Montreal office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check back at Nunatsiaqonline.ca for election results Jan. 20.