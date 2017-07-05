NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik Inuit development corp welcomes new board of directors

Makivik also announces new board members for Air Inuit, First Inuit

SARAH ROGERS



Makivik Corp. executives are pictured here with the newly-appointed board members of its new Nuvviti Development Corp., along with the new boards of directors for its airlines, Air Inuit and First Air. The new boards met in Montreal last week. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK) Makivik Corp. executives are pictured here with the newly-appointed board members of its new Nuvviti Development Corp., along with the new boards of directors for its airlines, Air Inuit and First Air. The new boards met in Montreal last week. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK)



Meet First Air's new board of directors: Long-time First Air board member and Kuujjuaq businessman Johnny Adams, second from right, replaces Makivik president Jobie Tukkiapik as First Air's chairperson. The airline's other new board members include, from left, Jobie Epoo, Charlie Watt Jr., Patricia McLeod, Kim Tang Hoang and Allan Baydala. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK CORP.) Meet First Air's new board of directors: Long-time First Air board member and Kuujjuaq businessman Johnny Adams, second from right, replaces Makivik president Jobie Tukkiapik as First Air's chairperson. The airline's other new board members include, from left, Jobie Epoo, Charlie Watt Jr., Patricia McLeod, Kim Tang Hoang and Allan Baydala. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK CORP.)

July 05, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Makivik Corp.’s new development corporation has its first board of directors in place, the Nunavik Inuit birthright organization announced this week.

Makivik announced the launch of Nuvviti Development Corp. earlier this spring, a new arms-length body aimed at managing the organization’s business interests.

The new entity will oversee the day-to-day operations of Makivik’s subsidiary companies and joint ventures.

Makivik put out the call for board members this spring, looking for a mix of Nunavik beneficiaries and business and investment experts.

“Our goal is to provide sound and professional management to our existing corporate portfolio, and ensure strong and stable growth going forward for the Inuit beneficiaries of the JBNQA [James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement],” said Jobie Tukkiapik in a June 26 release.

Nuvviti’s new board members include:

• its newly-elected chairperson, Tommy Palliser: Inukjuak-based executive director of the Nunavik Marine Region Wildlife Board who holds a bachelor of commerce from Concordia University;

• Sammy Duncan: Kuujjuaq-based businessman and chair of the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau;

• Michael Cameron: Salluit-based Uumajuit warden, former Salluit mayor and executive member of the Kativik Regional Government’s regional council;

• Duncan Dee: former vice-president and chief operating officer at Air Canada, who does consulting in finance, natural resources and international development;

• Michele McKenzie: former CEO of the Canadian Tourism Commission and a consultant in business development; and,

• Steve Roussel: member of the Quebec Order of Engineers, with 25 years as a senior executive in the mining industry.

The new board is meeting for the first time in Montreal last week.

Since Nuvviti has formed, Makivik has already shed one of its long-time subsidiary companies, Nunavik Creations.

The company operated for 15 years, designing and producing traditional and contemporary Inuit clothing and accessories, though Makivik said it had reported losses for the last several years.

Among its subsidiary companies, the only two that won’t be overseen by Nuvviti are Makivik’s two airlines: First Air and Air Inuit.

The organization also announced new boards for each airline, replacing the Makivik executives that used to sit as directors.

With the creation of Nuvviti, Makivik’s elected executives will no longer serve as chairs or board members to their subsidiary companies.

Long-time First Air board member and Kuujjuaq businessman Johnny Adams replaces Makivik president Jobie Tukkiapik as First Air’s chairperson.

First Air’s other board members include:

• Charlie Watt Jr: Kuujjuaq-based businessman with a focus in the mining industry;

• Jobie Epoo: former Makivik board member and treasurer;

• Allan Baydala: chartered professional accountant with experience in the airline industry;

• Patricia McLeod: lawyer specializing in corporate/commercial and securities law; and,

• Kim Trang Hoang: a chartered professional accountant with experience in Cree and Inuit communities.

Air Inuit’s new board of directors includes:

• its new chairperson, Noah Tayara: long-time Makivik board member from Salluit;

• Johnny May: veteran pilot from Kuujjuaq;

• Josepi Padlayat: vice president of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services;

• Paul Brotto: former airline executive;

• Derek Nice: president of Consilium Technica Group, a consulting firm with a focus on the airline industry; and,

• Claude Haw: professional engineer.

Brock Freisen remains president at First Air, while Pita Aatami continues as president of Air Inuit.

Makivik Corp. also announced new board members for its other subsidiary and joint venture companies.

Kautaq Construction: Sammy Duncan and Steve Roussel

Nunavik Geomatics: Michael Cameron and Michele McKenzie

Halutik Enterprises: Sammy Duncan and Duncan Dee

NEAS Group: Sammy Duncan, Duncan Dee, Steve Roussel and Michael Cameron

Unaaq Fisheries: Michele McKenzie and Sammy Duncan

Tarquti Energy: Tommy Palliser, Steve Roussel and Michael Cameron