Nunavik health board elects new executives

December 20, 2017 - 10:30 am

Nunavik’s health agency has a new group of executives at its helm.

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services met last week in Kuujjuaq, where its board of directors elected a new chair: Lucy Tukkiapik Carrier of Kangirsuk.

She replaces the outgoing chair, Elisapi Uitangak, who remains a board member for Puvirnituq.

Aupaluk representative Louisa Grey was elected as vice-chair during last week’s meeting, while Qumaq Iyaituk-Mangiuk (Ivujivik) and Sheila Ningiuruvik (Quaqtaq) will serve as executive members.

The board’s executive director, Minnie Grey, serves as the board’s secretary.

The organization’s board of directors is otherwise made up of representatives from each of Nunavik’s 14 communities, plus directors from its two regional health centres:

• Elisapi Uitangak, Puvirnituq

• Kitty Annanack, Kangiqsualujjuaq

• Alice Saggiak, Kangiqsujuaq

• Jane Beaudoin, Inuulitsivik health centre

• Larry Watt, Tulattavik health centre

• Mary Berthe, Tasiujaq

• Shirley White-Dupuis, Kuujjuaq

• Cora Fleming, Kuujjuaraapik

• Parsa Kitishimik, Kativik Regional Government

• Claude Gadbois, Tulattavik health centre

• Allie Nalukturuk, Inukjuak

• Josepi Padlayat, Inuulitsivik health centre

• Ida Saviadjuk, Salluit

• Alice Tooktoo, Umiujaq

• Jusepi Qaqutuk, Akulivik

Each member is appointed by their municipality or institution to a three-year term, which will come to an end in 2018.