Nunavik girl dies following head injury at hockey game
12-year-old was hit in the head by a puck
A 12-year-old Nunavik girl has died after being struck in the head by a hockey puck.
On April 1, the girl was watching an evening hockey game at the arena in Salluit, part of a regional Midget tournament coordinated by the community and the Nunavik Youth Hockey Development Program. During the game, she was accidentally struck by a puck shot over the boards.
The girl was treated at the local health centre but died the following morning, the Kativik Regional Government said in a release.
Her death is being investigated by the Montreal’s coroner’s office and the Kativik Regional Police Force and the Sûreté du Québec provincial police force.
