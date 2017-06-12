Nunavik gets 66 new public housing units for 2018
But the region still hopes more federal housing money will come through
UMIUJAQ—In 2018 Nunavik will receive 66 new public housing units, slated to be constructed in six different communities, Kativik Regional Government councillors heard in Umiujaq earlier this month.
The units’ construction flows from Nunavik’s tri-partite agreement with the provincial and federal governments which fund public housing construction in the region.
A mix of one- and two-bedroom homes will be built next year in the following communities:
• Aupaluk—eight;
• Inukjuak—14;
• Kangiqsujuaq—four;
• Kuujjuaq—16;
• Puvirnituq—12; and,
• Salluit—12.
The tri-partite agreement normally provides housing over a three- to five-year period, but ongoing negotiations have forced Nunavik’s leadership to settle for one-year agreements over the short-term.
Nunavik still wants Ottawa to pay for a catch-up program to help alleviate Nunavik’s public housing shortage, a need that’s been estimated at more than 1,000 units.
Sixty-six units is fewer than the region has recently seen, the KRG’s assistant director general Frédéric Gagné told regional councillors—that’s because more public housing money had flowed previously through Quebec’s Plan Nord and its pledge to build new public housing.
Nunavik’s latest housing allocations are based on the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau’s 2015 housing survey that showed which communities in the region have the largest housing needs.
The survey noted that there were more than 300 Nunavimmiut on a waiting list for public housing.
The KMHB has launched a new housing survey for 2017 which will guide future housing allocations.
While negotiations on housing continue to drag on, Nunavik’s leadership said it has made headway on one issue.
Almost three years after the Quebec government said it would reconsider the public housing rent for Nunavik tenants, officials on both sides agreed on a revised rent scale for the region earlier this spring.
“We’re finally getting close to something,” said Gagné, noting the provincial cabinet is expected to sign off on the new agreement shortly.
“We’re hoping it will be approved in the next couple of weeks.”
Under the new agreement, Nunavimmiut tenants will see annual rent increases drop from eight per cent a year to six per cent, retroactive to July 1, 2016, and until July 1, 2019.
Gagné offered an example of what the new decrease could mean for Nunavimmiut: A family of four living in a three-bedroom unit with a $45,000 income would see its monthly rent drop from $449 to $357.
“That’s a savings of $92 a month,” he said.
Once the new scale is approved, KMHB tenants will have 120 days to apply for the rent reduction by bringing their most recent notice of assessment into their local KHMB office.
The KMHB said tenants can bring their 2015 and 2016 assessments into their local housing office anytime to find out if they’re eligible for the reduction.
In the meantime, the housing bureau will continue to apply the current rent scale.
DROP IN THE BUCKET
At the rate things are going it might be a long overdue and good idea to start working on spaces on an old folks home for the older population that that have been waiting for decades for social housing!
Nice, but has anyone ever mentioned we do need rooms that re larger than what we have ? We barely fit in everything we need in the bedroom, a bedroom set has to be scattered around in the other rooms hehe a largest kitchen as well. And the porches are way too small, a sunroom would be nice too with a deck on the outside. Oh dear, here I go again daydreaming, But, thank you for having roofs over our heads 😊
There’s a program in nunavik which you can benefit from. If social housing is not to your standards, you can have your own house built your way with a nice big grant from the government (and our tax money).
