Nunavik gears up for third annual suicide prevention conference

Puttautiit 2017 will be hosted in Inukjuak Oct. 16 to Oct. 20

In its inaugural year, Puttautiit conference organizers helped train and certify 60 participants in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST.) (FILE PHOTO)

September 27, 2017 - 7:00 am

Nunavimmiut health and social workers are gearing up for the region’s third annual suicide prevention conference, Puttautiit.

This year’s conference will be hosted in Inukjuak Oct. 16 to Oct. 20,and led by the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services and its Regional Suicide Prevention Committee.

The theme of this year’s event is “Stepping Forward with Courage.”

Puttautiit, which means lifejackets, was first launched in 2015 and modeled after the annual “Dialogue for Life” Aboriginal-focused conference that takes place in Montreal.

Organizers wanted to create a conference designed by and for Inuit in response to the region’s high suicide rates.

In its inaugural year, conference organizers helped train and certify 60 participants in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST.)

According to Quebec’s coroner’s office, 163 Nunavimmiut died by suicide between 2000 and 2011, making it the second-highest cause of death, just after cancer.

Puttautiit typically welcomes a handful of representatives from each of Nunavik’s 14 communities each year.

Nunavimmiut who would like to attend this year’s conference should contact their local Northern Village office for details on how to register.

If you are in need of support or have thoughts of suicide, there are a number of toll-free numbers you can call to speak to someone:

• Kamatsiaqtut Help Line 1-800-265-3333 (Inuktitut, English)

• Residential school crisis line 1-866-925-4419 (Inuktitut, English, French)

•Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868

• 1-866-APPELLE in Quebec (French)